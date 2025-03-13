5 times former Pakistan cricketers made headline-grabbing statements against PCB ft. Shahid Afridi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has always been involved in controversies on and off the cricket field. Be it the constant changes of selectors, sudden sacking of coaches or starting a 'new era' in their cricket by appointing a different captain every year, PCB always finds a way to stay in the headlines.

The board recently hosted its first ICC event since 1996 as Pakistan played host to the 2025 Champions Trophy. It goes without saying there were a lot of controversies during the tournament.

PCB's working style has often drawn criticism from former cricketers. Here's a list of five former Pakistan players who went on a rant against their own nation's cricket board.

#1 Shahid Afridi thinks Pakistan cricket is in 'ICU'

Pakistan recently hosted the 2025 Champions Trophy, where the home team failed to record a single team. On expected lines, the team started a 'new era' in its cricket history by making a host of changes for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Sharing his thoughts on Pakistan cricket, former captain Shahid Afridi said (via Indian Express):

"All the time we talk about preparations and when an event comes and we flop then we talk about surgery. Fact is Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions.”

Afridi further slammed the board by highlighting the inconsistency in team selection. He felt there was no continuity in the team's planning and thought process.

#2 Kamran Akmal questioned PCB after embarrassing defeats on home soil

Just before the embarrassing performance in Champions Trophy, Pakistan had lost a home Test series against Bangladesh. The Tigers whitewashed them 2-0. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal opined that no one respects PCB in cricket because the team keeps losing every now and then.

"If you play only for yourself, no one will have respect. Not the players, not Pakistan, and neither the PCB. Is there someone to ask why teams like Bangladesh whitewash us? The chairman should ask this. At least reach the semifinals in an ICC event," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Akmal said that there was no accountability in Pakistan cricket. He concluded by saying that Pakistan is way behind the rest of the world in cricket.

#3 Shoaib Akhtar slammed PCB for not thinking big

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is known for his controversial statements. During an appearance on the TNKS podcast last year, Akhtar compared Pakistan Cricket Board's financial position with Elon Musk and said:

"Elon Musk will reach $25 trillion net worth in 5-7 years. You are playing in desi rupees - 1 billion, 1.5 billion. What are you doing PCB? Look at Meta, it will touch $2 trillion. Do you understand what I am saying? I read about the world economics. When I tell them (PCB officials) my ideas, they say I am crazy."

Akhtar further mentioned that he also had knowledge of VR/AR developing in the USA. However, Pakistan board officials would turn him down when he went with business ideas.

#4 Ahmed Shehzad was not happy with PCB's organization of Champions Cup

In 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board organized a Champions Cup one-day tournament to find new talent. However, the majority of the squads were filled with popular names of Pakistan Cricket, leaving little scope for new talent to emerge. On his YouTube channel, former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad slammed the board for their management, saying:

"Where is the talent that everyone was cheering for, saying that this tournament had brought out a lot of talent? We didn’t see anyone stand out. It’s just the same old 8-10 faces we always talk about, and they’re the only ones we’re seeing. If a Bradman has come along that we somehow missed, please let us know. It’s the same players going in circles, and those are your tools."

Shehzad concluded by saying the board wasted their funds by conducting that tournament. At the same time, Shehzad added that no one in PCB will admit their mistakes.

#5 Wasim Akram explains why people make fun of PCB

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda last year. He was not impressed with the way the board appointed four different chairmen in one year and sacked Shaheen Afridi as the T20I captain after just one series.

"They replaced Babar with Shaheen as Pakistan captain. The latter lost one series and the chairman got changed during that phase. The newcomer asked to change the captain and got it done. This is just not on. People make fun of us in world cricket. They don't get it. If you have made (Shaheen) Afridi the captain, give him a year," said the Pakistan great.

Akram further mentioned that no one asked former players like him before making such decisions. He concluded by saying that it was a blessing in disguise that he is away from the board.

