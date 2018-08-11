Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Times India came back from the dead in a Test match

Hawk Eye
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.23K   //    11 Aug 2018, 21:40 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two

Being an Indian cricket fan is not easy. It is not for the faint-hearted. They have made us proud with their performances on numerous occasions but at the same time have disappointed us equally with horrible performances. When a team gets bowled out for a low total in the first innings of a Test match, it becomes pretty hard for them to make a comeback.

It’s true that a lot depends on the conditions but the advantage is always with the opposition once they have sent the batting team back to the pavilion with a paltry first innings score.

However, there have been numerous occasions when teams have come back from the dead and saved themselves from the blushes. The Indian team itself has provided us with such thrills on numerous occasions over the years. Sometimes they succeeded in saving the match and sometimes they went one step further, thus registering memorable victories.

The ongoing second Test of the series between India and England at Lord’s has presented a similar scenario as well. India have been bowled out for 107 runs. The top scorer of the innings was Ravichandran Ashwin with 29 runs to his name.

It was the English fast bowling great James Anderson who led the destruction with a five-wicket haul. He was ably supported by Chris Woakes who picked up three wickets as well.

 It remains to be seen whether India can make a comeback in this match. If the visitors can do so, it will turn out to be another memorable encounter and will enrich the history of Indian cricket further. The bowlers have shown in the previous match at Edgbaston that they are capable of taking all 20 English wickets and that too for paltry totals.

To keep our hopes high and alive, let us now have a look at five of those occasions in Indian cricket history when the team literally came back from the dead. 

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket
Hawk Eye
CONTRIBUTOR
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
3 unnoticed things from the 1st Test between England and...
RELATED STORY
5 Test Legends who had a less successful career in ODI...
RELATED STORY
4 things we learned from the first day's play in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st Test: Turning points for India...
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
5 Weaknesses of England that India can exploit
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 tactical changes India need to...
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: Three things we learnt from the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 107/10
ENG 357/6 (81.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead India by 250 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us