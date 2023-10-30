5 times Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined to blow the opposition away ft. 2023 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are two of the best fast bowlers in the world right now. Both bowl right-arm pace, but their strengths are quite different. Bumrah's focus is on troubling the batters with his swing, yorkers and change of pace, while Shami's core strength is to attack the batters' stumps and maintain accurate line and length.

Many fans would know that fast bowlers love to hunt in pairs in cricket. Over the years, the cricket universe has witnessed some fantastic performances from fast-bowling duos like Waqar Younis-Wasim Akram, Allan Donald-Shaun Pollock, Courtney Walsh-Curtly Ambrose, Malcolm Marshall-Joel Garner, and Michael Holding-Andy Roberts.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah seem to be establishing themselves as a lethal fast-bowling duo as well, as they blew away the opposition batting lineup in the following five matches.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami wreak havoc in Lucknow - 7/54 vs. ENG, 2023 World Cup

India battled England in a league-stage match of the 2023 World Cup in Lucknow last Sunday. England kept India down to 229/9 in 50 overs. Chasing 230, England got off to a decent start and were 30/0 at one stage before Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah destroyed the top order.

Shami and Bumrah recorded a double strike each to reduce England to 39/4. The duo scalped three more wickets in the match and finished with combined figures of 7/54 in 13.5 overs. England were all out for 129, losing the match by 100 runs.

#2 Bumrah and Shami tame West Indies - 6/25 vs. WI, 2019 World Cup

India met West Indies (WI) in a league-round match of the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford. Virat Kohli's half-century helped India post 268/7 on the board in 50 overs. In reply, West Indies lost all their wickets for 143 runs.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India, with figures of 4/16 in 6.2 overs. He received excellent support from Jasprit Bumrah, who ended up with figures of 2/9 in six overs. In 12.2 overs, Shami and Bumrah took six wickets and conceded only 25 runs.

#3 Bumrah and Shami help India defend 224 - 6/79 vs. AFG, 2019 World Cup

In the same tournament, India scored 224/8 while batting first against Afghanistan. It looked like Afghanistan would chase down the 225-run target, but Shami and Bumrah's magnificent bowling performance denied them a victory.

Bumrah bowled a tidy spell of 2/39 in 10 overs, while Shami bagged a hat-trick in the last over and finished with figures of 4/40. Afghanistan were all out for 213, losing the contest by 11 runs.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami torment England - 9/50 vs. ENG, 2022

Fans witnessed one of the most lopsided games in the India vs England ODI rivalry last year at the Kennington Oval as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami shared nine wickets between themselves in just 14.2 overs. Bumrah stole the show with 6/19, and Shami bagged three wickets for 31 runs.

A full-strength England team was bowled out for just 110 runs in 25.2 overs. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had an unbeaten 114-run partnership to guide India to a 10-wicket win.

#5 Bumrah and Shami bamboozle West Indies - 8/61 vs. WI, 2019

India toured West Indies for a Test series after the 2019 World Cup. The duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami continued their excellent form by scalping a total of eight wickets in the first innings of the Test played at the Sabina Park.

Shami accounted for two wickets, while Bumrah ended with dream figures of 6/27 as India bowled West Indies out for just 117 runs. The Indian team won that Test match by 257 runs.