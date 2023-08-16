5 times Shivnarine Chanderpaul tormented India with the bat 

Shivnarine Chanderpaul emerged as a trailblazer in West Indies cricket, as he became the first player of Indian heritage to participate in over 100 Test matches for the side.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Chanderpaul established himself as one of the best West Indies batters. He featured in 164 Test matches and 268 One Day Internationals where he amassed 11,867 runs in Tests and 8,778 runs in ODIs, boasting averages of 51.4 and 41.6, respectively.

His unorthodox stance that immediately captured attention stood out, but his appetite for runs made him the bedrock and anchor of a delicate West Indies batting lineup during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

We take a look at five times Shivnarine Chanderpaul tormented India with the bat:

#5 136 vs India at Antigua, 2002

Shivnarine Chaderpaul was the difference with the bat

This was the fourth Test of a five-match series and India piled up 513 runs in their first innings. West Indies responded with aplomb as they hit back with 629 runs when they declared their innings.

During this innings, Shivnarine Chanderpaul was an immovable object and along with captain Carl Hopper, he tormented the Indian bowling attack. Both batters chipped in with 136 runs each.

Chaderpaul faced 510 deliveries and hit 17 boundaries. Such was the nature of the pitch that even India wicket-keeper batter Ajay Ratra rolled his arm over as the match ended in a draw.

#4 116 vs India at Roseau, 2011

Shivnarine Chanderpaul tormented Indian attack

West Indies collapsed in the first innings when they were knocked over for just 204. India responded with 347 runs courtesy VVS Laxman and MS Dhoni.

West Indies was then reduced to 40 for 3 and India were dictating terms when Chanderpaul took guard. He chipped in with a gutsy 116-run innings off 143 deliveries and took West Indies to 322 runs.

This ensured that the target went out of India’s reach and the match ended in a draw. As expected, Chanderpaul was declared the Player of the Match.

#3 140 vs India at Eden Gardens, 2002

Shivnarine Chanderpaul stood up again

Chanderpaul excelled in Indian conditions and his effort at the Eden Gardens was no surprise. Batting first, India posted a formidable 358 runs. In response, West Indies responded with 497 with Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels and Wavell Hinds slamming respective centuries.

Batting at No. 5, Chanderapul was the tormentor in chief for India as he top-scored with 140. India were well behind in the game, but then Sachin Tendulkar stepped up and his 176 runs ensured the match ended in a draw.

#2 137 vs India at Barbados, 1997

A young Shivnarine Chanderpaul made his mark

This was another typical innings by Chanderpaul as he was the main architect in West Indies clinching the win.

Batting first, West Indies were in trouble after they were reduced to 118 for 5. However, Chaderpaul dug in and he received some good support from the lower order. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 137 as West Indies were eventually knocked over for 298 runs.

India were bowled out for 319 and West Indies set them a target of 120 runs. However, a remarkable collapse saw India lose the match by 38 runs.

#1 74 vs India at Dhaka, 1998

Shivnarine Chanderpaul knocked India out

This was the second semi-final of the 1998 ICC Champions Trophy (officially known as the Wills International Cup) where India took on West Indies. India batted first and posted 242 runs in their 50 overs.

They got the early wicket in West Indies’ chase but Chaderpaul had other plans. He walked in at No. 3, took guard and played the perfect knock. His run-a-ball 74 put West Indies on track and when he was dismissed, the job was almost done. West Indies went on to win the match in the 47th over by six wickets.