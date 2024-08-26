5 times a team lost a Test after declaring an innings in this century ft. PAK vs BAN 2024

In Test cricket, declaring an innings is often a strategic move, used by captains to create an opportunity for a win. However, the gamble doesn't always pay off. There have been rare occasions when teams declaring an innings ended up losing , despite being in a seemingly dominant position.

A recent example of that happened in the rain-marred Rawalpindi Test, where Pakistan declared their first innings at 448-6 against Bangladesh. The hosts appeared to be in control, but Bangladesh, led by Mushfiqur Rahim’s monumental 191, posted 565 in response.

Pakistan then collapsed to 146 in their second innings, allowing Bangladesh to chase down their 30-run target to register their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan.

This match serves as a reminder that even a well-timed declaration can backfire at times. Here, we revisit five such cases from this century where teams lost despite declaring an innings.

Trending

Five times a team lost a Test after declaring an innings in this century

#5 PAK vs BAN 2024

The most recent instance occurred in the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, where Pakistan declared their first innings at 448-6 in Rawalpindi.

The declaration seemed like a confident move, especially after a rain-affected start. Bangladesh, though, responded with a formidable 565, thanks to a brilliant 191 from Mushfiqur Rahim.

Pakistan’s second innings was a disaster, as they were bowled out for 146. Bangladesh needed just 30 to win, which they chased down comfortably, marking their first Test win over Pakistan and one of the rare instances of a team losing after the opposition had declared.

#4 ENG vs AUS 2023

The 2023 Ashes series saw England attempting an aggressive approach in the first Test in Birmingham.

They declared their first innings at 393-8, aiming to keep Australia under pressure. Despite gaining a narrow seven-run first-innings lead, England couldn't capitalise on it.

Australia, set a target of 281 in the fourth innings, chased it down, with a crucial 55-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, handing England a defeat.

#3 PAK vs AUS 2016

In a remarkable Test match in Melbourne in 2016, Pakistan declared their first innings at 443-9, a score that would usually guarantee a strong position. However, Australia responded with a mammoth 624-8 declared, thanks to centuries from David Warner and Steve Smith.

Pakistan’s second innings was a capitulation, with Mitchell Starc leading the charge for Australia with 4-36. Pakistan were bowled out for 163 in their second essay, losing by an innings despite an earlierl declaration.

#2 SA vs AUS 2016

In the Adelaide Test of 2016, South Africa made a bold declaration at 259-9 on the first day, with Faf du Plessis unbeaten on 118. Australia took advantage of the early declaration, posting 383 in their first innings and gaining a significant lead.

South Africa’s second innings collapse saw them manage only 250, leaving Australia a target of 127. The hosts chased it down with ease, losing just three wickets.

#1 ZIM vs IND 2000

Another case of a team losing after declaring occurred in Delhi in 2000 when Zimbabwe declared their first innings at 422-9. India responded strongly, declaring at 458-4, gaining a slender 36-run lead.

Zimbabwe faltered in their second innings, scoring only 225, setting India a target of 190. India chased it down comfortably on the final day, securing victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️