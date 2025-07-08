5 times Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic expressed their admiration for each other ft. Wimbledon 2025

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic share a close bond, with both expressing their admiration for each other over the years. Two sports personalities, who have excelled and achieved tremendous success in their respective fields, have always admired each other.
Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket ahead of the England tour, was recently spotted in London with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, attending Wimbledon 2025. The duo watched and supported Djokovic, who defeated 11th seed Alex de Minaur in four sets on Monday, July 7.
The two personalities have been following each other closely and have spoken publicly about each other.
That said, here are five instances where Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic expressed their admiration for each other.
#5 ODI World Cup 2023
During the 2023 ODI World Cup, which was held in India, Virat Kohli broke the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of the most ODI hundreds. Sachin ended his career with 49 ODI hundreds. In the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli scored his 50th ODI hundred, going past Sachin and breaking the record with his 117-run knock.
Following the same, Djokovic posted a story on his Instagram handle, congratulating Kohli for the milestone.
#4 IND vs AFG 2024
During Afghanistan's tour of India in 2024, Virat Kohli shared an interesting story about how he got in touch with Djokovic. In the interview posted by BCCI on X, he stated that he congratulated Djokovic on his achievements.
"There's been a mutual admiration, respect, and really nice to connect. I have a lot of respect for him, his journey, his passion for fitness, there's lot to connect on," he had said.
He had also wished him luck for the Australian Open 2024.
#3 Australian Open 2024
During the Australian Open 2024, Novak Djokovic had opened up about his relationship with Kohli.
"Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years and we never got the chance to meet in person but it was really a privilege and honor to listen to him to speak nicely about me. I obviously admire all of his career and achievements and everything he has done," Djokovic had said in an interview with Sony Sports.
#2 Test retirement
As Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket with an emotional post on his Instagram handle, he received praise from not just the cricket fraternity but also beyond, with Djokovic putting up an Instagram story, acknowledging his achievements in the format.
#1 Wimbledon 2025
As Djokovic beat 11th seed Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon 2025, Virat Kohli, who was out there watching from the stands, posted a story on his Instagram of him watching Djokovic playing and also congratulated him on his victory.
"What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator," Kohli wrote and tagged Djokovic as well.
Kohli also expressed his wish to see Novak Djokovic play the final and win the championship.
