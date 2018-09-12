Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 times Virat Kohli was rested in recent times

sassthree
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.19K   //    12 Sep 2018, 15:29 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is a super fit athlete who has proved his batting form and fitness over the years. He has been one of the idols for the youth, in the manner in which he handles himself on and off the field.

Kohli has broken several records, but in the process, seems to be tiring out due to the burden of three formats, as well as the IPL. The schedules have become taxing for him and his ardent fans are hoping that his body doesn't break down.

The recent neck and back issues have suggested that Kohli needs ample rest for his over-used body, and the BCCI has, in recent times, acknowledged that and given him rest.

Here are recent instances when the 29-year-old was rested from the Indian team:


#5 T20I series against Sri Lanka, 2016

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India

After a gruelling series against Australia, where he emerged as the highest run-getter in the T20I leg, Kohli was given rest for the small T20I series against Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup and the World T20.

The Indian batsman had been playing non-stop cricket for a while, and needed the rest ahead of an important season. Pawan Negi, the Delhi spin all-rounder, had been called up for the tour for the first time.

The move paid rich dividends as Kohli had a stupendous World T20 and capped it off with a brilliant season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, taking them to the finals.

Kohli had spoken as to why it was important to take a break then:

"Every cricketer's workload is assessed differently. If I play five games and if I don't make runs then my workload will not be that much compared to someone else.

"So, taking all these things into consideration, the physio and everyone felt that I should take a break because in the Asia Cup and World T20, we have to play with full intensity".

