5 times when Dhoni lost his cool in International cricket

Indian Cricket has seen numerous captains who have their own style and approach on the field. MS Dhoni is one captain that Indian Cricket will remember for his boundless contribution to the team. Irrespective of the trophies won and achievements made, MS Dhoni will remain an example of how a captain should be. The reason behind this is the zero reaction he shows in his face. Hardly do we see him lose his temper on the field and get angry at the players.

Be it any condition- win by a huge margin, loss by a huge margin or a nail-biting finish, he remains calm without much fuss on his face. Fittingly, he is called Captain Cool and has managed to be the same with his composed behaviour. But, there have been some rare occasions when Dhoni lost his cool on the field.

We list five such occasions when he lost his cool in International cricket:

#1 India vs Srilanka, 2nd T20I, 2017

The Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was at the receiving end of this one. Kuldeep revealed this in a recent interview. He said “Wherever I pitched the ball, it went for six. The ground was so small. After every six, I would look at Mahi (Dhoni). He would say, ‘it wasn’t that far, you should keep it further’,” The Captain suggested for a field change for which Kuldeep denied. MS Dhoni was angered and said “You think I’m mad? I’ve played 300 ODIs,”

Consequently, the field was changed. Kuldeep Yadav managed to pick a wicket after the field change. The 24-year old took 3 wickets in his 4 overs conceding 52 runs. India registered an 88 run win over the Sri Lankans. Rohit Sharma hit a 35 ball hundred in the same match.

