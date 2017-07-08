5 times when Sourav Ganguly showed he is the real boss

As the Dada of Indian cricket turns 45, let us take a look at five incidents which prove that he is the real boss.

Happy birthday, Dada

The man might be called the God of the off-side, but his spectacular cover-drive was not the best thing about Sourav Ganguly. It was his undeniable spirit, his innate leadership qualities and his undying aggression.

Ganguly took over the reigns of India's cricket captaincy amidst the tatters of the fixing scandal, and led it to the ultimate glory. He not only built Indian cricket but also Indian cricketers. Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif were some of the youngsters that prospered under the former Indian captain's tutelage.

As the Dada of Indian cricket turns 45, let us take a look at 5 incidents which prove that he is the real boss.

Extra cover: Sourav Ganguly over the years: The journey full of Dadagiri from 1992-2008 in pictures

Trolling his fellow commentators

Starting from Harsha Bhogle to former England skipper Naseer Hussain, everyone was at the receiving end of Sourav Ganguly’s words in the commentary box. Let us take a look at three of the many instances when the former Indian captain owned his fellow commentators.

Instance 1:

Hussain: When can I see India in the FIFA World Cup?

Ganguly: If India had played football for 50 years, then we would have qualified for the finals at least once.

Extra cover: 5 instances when Sourav Ganguly owned the commentary box

Instance 2:

Boycott: You must mention his experience about playing against England and also that Natwest Trophy Final taking his jersey off and flying it in the air at the Mecca of Cricket! Oh, you naughty boy!

Ganguly (Imitating Boycott’s style and pronunciation): One of your boys also took off his jersey here in Mumbai.

Boycott: Yeah, but Lord’s is the Mecca of Cricket.

Ganguly: Lord’s is your Mecca, and Wankhede is ours.

Instance 3:

Ravi Shastri: In Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is there a Ganguly pavilion or Ganguly stand?

Sourav Ganguly: “The ground belongs to Ganguly!