5 top batsmen that Rohit Sharma has dismissed in international matches

Rohit Sharma executing his bowling responsibilities.

It's a rare occasion to see Rohit Sharma bowl in international matches, especially in recent times. But, Rohit has managed to scalp 11 wickets - 8 in ODIs, 2 in Tests, and 1 in T20 Internationals, in his bowling career till now.

Before we move on to Rohit's famous scalps, here are the other remaining dismissals from Rohit's international bowling career.

ODI

* Ramnaresh Sarwan (West Indies) on 15 in the 2nd ODI, India tour of West Indies at Kingston, Jun 28, 2009

* Naeem Islam (Bangladesh) on 3 in the 2nd Match (D/N), Asia Cup at Dambulla, Jun 16, 2010

* Matthew Wade (Australia) on 45 in the 7th match of the Commonwealth Bank Series 2012 at Brisbane, Australia.

Tests

* Gary Ballance (England) on 156 in the 3rd Investec Test, India tour of England at Southampton, Jul 27-31 2014

* Mitchell Marsh (Australia) on 40 in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide, Dec 9-13 2014

Now, here's the list of 5 top batsmen that Rohit has dismissed.

#5 JP Duminy (Twice)

JP Duminy, the South African batsman, has been dismissed by Rohit Sharma not once but twice in his career, and that too in successive matches.

It was the 1st ODI of India's 2011 tour of South Africa, when South Africa had won the toss and elected to bat first. It was the end of the 41st over and the Proteas were well placed at 240-5, going into the final onslaught with a well-settled Duminy on 71*.

MS Dhoni, the Indian captain, opted for Rohit to bowl the 42nd over, and Rohit got the crucial breakthrough to remove the dangerous Duminy on the final ball of his over, leg-before-wicket on 73. South Africa were stopped from getting a 300+ score and finished their innings at 289/9.

India lost the game by 135 runs, as team India got all out in the 36th over at a paltry score of 154.

During the 2nd ODI, the Indian team were all in avenging mode and wanted to go all-out to level the series 1-1. This time India won the toss and elected to bat first.

India could manage just 190 on the board and were all-out in the 48th over. South Africa, chasing the low total, were 77 for 3 in the 16th over, when JP Duminy came on to the crease and stitched a 43-run partnership with his captain, Graeme Smith.

It was the 25th over of the match, and Rohit was called on to get a breakthrough, and he very well did when he dismissed JP Duminy again, for the 2nd time in a row, at a score of 13, thus breaking the ominous looking partnership.

India won the thriller of a match by 1-run, as South Africa were dismissed for a total of 189 in the 43rd over.

