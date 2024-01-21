5 top batters to watch out in ILT20 ft. David Warner

The second edition of ILT20 got underway at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on January 19, 2024. The first edition of ILT20 was held in 2023 and the tournament was a grand success. The organizers will be hopeful that ILT20 2024 lives up to the expectations and attracts more people to the stadiums.

A total of six teams will participate in ILT20 this year. The inaugural edition was won by Gulf Giants with Alex Hales being the top run-getter (469) and Chris Jordan (20) being the highest wicket-taker.

Here is a look at five top batters to watch out for this season:

#1 David Warner-

Warner is one of the biggest superstars to feature in the current edition of ILT20. The Aussie opener, who recently announced his retirement from Tests and ODIs, has been named the skipper of Dubai Capitals for ILT20 2024.

Warner has had an exceptional record in the shortest format. In 99 T20Is, he has scored 2894 runs at an average of 32.89 and an astounding strike rate of 141.31. He has one century and 24 half-centuries in T20Is.

The Aussie opener has tasted success in the shortest format in T20 leagues around the world and will look to add another feather to his cap in the ILT20.

#2 Nicholas Pooran-

Nicholas Pooran will captain MI Emirates in the present edition of ILT20. Pooran is an explosive batter and one of the best finishers in the shortest format.

Pooran has a strike rate of 134.95 in T20Is and 156.79 in the IPL and has the ability to tear apart bowling attacks, especially in the death overs.

Pooran was the fifth-highest run-getter in ILT20 2023 scoring 355 runs at an average of 50.71 and a strike rate of 142.57. He will look forward to having a successful ILT20 season and captaining Mumbai Emirates to glory in the tournament.

#3 Alex Hales-

Alex Hales was the top run-getter in ILT20

Hales was the highest run-getter in ILT20 2023. In the said edition, the former English opener scored 469 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 151.77 in 12 matches. He scored one century and four half-centuries in 12 innings in the said edition of ILT20.

Hales, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2023, plays an active part in T20 leagues around the world and scores consistently at the top of the order.

He is an integral part of the Desert Vipers team and will look to get his team off to flying starts in ILT20 2024.

#4 Ambati Rayudu-

Ambati Rayudu, who was associated with the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL and won three IPL trophies, reunites with Mumbai Indians in ILT20.

Rayudu is an explosive middle-order batter and was an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise that won the coveted trophy in 2023.

Rayudu had an exceptional record in the IPL and played 203 matches scoring 4348 runs at a strike rate of 127.54.

His presence will be of utmost importance to MI Emirates in ILT20 2024 and he will look to score big runs for MI again.

#5 Andre Russell-

Andre Russell's name still instills fear in the minds of bowlers around the world. In all T20s he has played to date (466), the West Indian has an astounding strike rate of 167.32. The game is never over until Russell is on the crease and he is capable of changing the course of a T20 match within the span of an over or two.

Russell will be playing for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season. In the previous edition of the said tournament, Russell had a strike rate of almost 152 from nine innings.

