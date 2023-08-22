5 top Indian cricketers who have been ignored for both Asia Cup and Asian Games

The BCCI has announced the Indian squads for the Asia Cup as well as the Asian Games. The two tournaments will take place over the next few weeks. The Asia Cup will be played from August 30 to September 17 in the ODI format in Sri Lanka, whereas China will host the Asian Games T20I tournament from September 19 to October 8.

The selection committee has named two different squads for both tournaments. The players who are in contention to feature in the ICC ODI World Cup, starting from October 5, have not been named in the Asian Games team.

Tilak Varma is the only player present in the squads for both the Asia Cup and the Asian Games. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar mentioned at yesterday's press conference that if Varma is selected for the ODI World Cup, they will remove him from the Asian Games squad.

While Varma is present in the Asia Cup and Asian Games squads, here's a list of five Indian cricketers who missed out on a place in both teams.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal surprisingly missed out on a place in the Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023. Chahal, who has been among the highest wicket-takers for India in white-ball cricket over the last few years, did not receive a spot in the Asian Games squad as well.

Many fans expected Chahal's name to be present in the Asia Cup team. Explaining the reason behind his absence, Ajit Agarkar said at yesterday's press conference:

"Terrific performer but we had to look at the balance of the team. To fit in two wrist spinners was difficult. We can fit only one wrist spinner. It's unfortunate for one to miss out and right now, Kuldeep is a bit ahead."

#2 Umran Malik

When Umran Malik won the Emerging Player of the Season award in IPL 2022, several cricket experts predicted that he would be a big match-winner for India in ODIs and T20Is.

However, Malik has not yet received enough chances to showcase his talent. The Jammu Express has been ignored for the Asia Cup and the Asian Games as well.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India's lead pacer in the T20 World Cup played last year in Australia. He was retained in the squad for the subsequent series against New Zealand, but the selectors gave up on him after the series against the Blackcaps.

Kumar struggled to keep a check on the run-flow in death overs during some important matches last year. As a result, the selectors dropped him from the squad.

#4 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was the captain of the Indian team in multiple ODI series last year. However, after the Bangladesh tour last year, the selection committee dropped him from the ODI squad.

Some fans felt that Dhawan would be recalled for the Asian Games T20I tournament since the selectors were sending a second-string side. However, the team management ignored him and named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the new captain instead.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been a regular member of the Indian Test squad. He even played in the T20 World Cup, which was held in Australia last year.

Since Ashwin has a lot of experience under his belt, he was expected to feature in India's squads for one of the two mega events in Asia. However, the off-spinner did not receive a spot in any of the two squads.