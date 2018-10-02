5 Indian U-19 stars and their senior counterparts who they might replace in the future
The U-19 Indian team recently captured the U-19 cricket World Cup for the fourth time. It was a clinical performance from the Men in Blue. Under the mentorship of Rahul Dravid, the team remained undefeated throughout the tournament. It was a well-rounded team effort which led to the victory.
There were few players who caught the attention of the cricketing world with their scintillating performances.We'll look at 5 such players who can replace their senior counterparts in the near future.
#1 Prithvi Shaw and Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is currently in the form of his life. He has achieved tremendous success both as a player and a captain. Another player who has been making the right noises is Prithvi Shaw. The right-handed batsman has been in tremendous form for both India A and Mumbai.
They can certainly match each other shot-to-shot. The timing of their shots and the ease with which they find gaps are a treat to watch. The young U-19 star would certainly be ready to take Rohit's place in the near future.