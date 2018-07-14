5 uncapped India A players who can make their international debut soon

Shuvaditya Bose FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.46K // 14 Jul 2018, 21:27 IST

Mayank Agarwal has been in the form of his life

Virat Kohli's trusted men are having a good time in the home of cricket. After winning the three-match T20I series 2-1, they have made a great start to the ODI series by winning the first game quite comprehensively. While the seniors are dominating Three Lions, the juniors are enjoying their time in England as well.

After winning two practice games, Rahul Dravid's India A won the tri-series which featured home team England Lions and Windies A.

The same form was carried into Tests as they won the two-match unofficial Test series against Windies A.

While India A stalwarts like Rishabh Pant and Deepak Chahar have already made their senior team debuts, many uncapped players have showcased their prowess.

Let us have a look at 5 uncapped players who might get their Indian jerseys soon owing to their phenomenal performance for India A:

#5 Ankit Rajpoot

After a great IPL, Rajpoot impressed in the only opportunity that came his way

Ankit Rajpoot has been in the circuit for quite some time now, but he made the headlines while playing for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

In eight matches, Rajpoot took 11 wickets at an economy rate of under nine runs per over. He was rewarded with a place in India A's test squad.

The 24-year-old from Kanpur played in the first Test against Windies A and picked up five wickets.

While the others were having a tough time at Beckenham, Rajpoot rattled the Windies batting lineup in the first innings by dismissing four batsmen and conceding just 76 runs.

In the second innings, he picked up a solitary wicket by conceding just 21 runs. If he manages to continue his good run of form, an Indian jersey might be on his way.