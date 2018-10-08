×
5 uncapped ODI players who must be tried before the World Cup

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    08 Oct 2018, 23:36 IST

Can Shubman Gill solve India's middle-order woes ?
Can Shubman Gill solve India's middle-order woes ?
woes ?

Team India has been performing brilliantly in ODIs and is one of the favourites to win next year's World Cup. The recent Asia Cup triumph is a testimony of India's supremacy in 50-over cricket. India ran over every opponent it faced in the tournament and looked unbeatable. 

India still has a lot of unresolved issues mainly in the batting department. A barrage of players has been tried in the middle order but with little success. The batsmen in the lower-order have struggled to up the run-rate in the latter half of the innings and thus the team management will look for players who can score quick runs in the death overs. Also, some backup fast-bowling options might be of great help for team India. 

We will look at 5 uncapped ODI players who must be tried before the World Cup. 


#5 Deepak Hooda

Hooda has shown the ability to hit the big shots
Hooda has shown the ability to hit the big shots

Deepak Hooda has flattered to deceive in the recent past. Even though the all-rounder has been performing brilliantly in domestic cricket, his IPL performance has been below par. Hooda did show the ability to hit big shots but he wasn't able to do it consistently. However, he has been in terrific form for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare trophy. Hooda, who is also the captain of the side, has scored big runs and has led his side from the front. Hooda has also done reasonably well in the limited opportunities that he has got playing for India A.

Apart from his explosive batting, Hooda is a more than handy off-spinner and has started bowling more in the last couple of years.

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
