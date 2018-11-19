5 underrated knocks of Rohit Sharma in limited-overs cricket

Rohit Sharma has had a fabulous time in 2018 in limited overs format both as a batsman and as captain. In 19 ODI innings, Rohit scored 1030 runs at an impeccable average of 73.57 and at a strike rate of 100.10. This includes 3 half-centuries and 5 centuries, out of which 3 tons are away from home and all of them ended up in winning cause. Whereas in T20I format, Rohit Sharma has scored 560 runs in 16 innings which includes 3 half-centuries and 2 hundreds.

His glorious batting form has rubbed well onto his captaincy as well as India won the Nidahas Trophy, Asia cup and whitewashed the West Indies in the recently concluded T20I series at home. In 9 T20I’s as captain, India won 8 games. In 5 ODI games as captain, India won all the 5 games. This performance has fetched him a spot in the Test Squad for the tour to Australia that begins in December.

Rohit Sharma has improved vastly as a batsman over the years. From being criticized as a player not performing up to his potential to a player considered as a modern day great speaks volumes about Rohit Sharma career graph. In this article, we look at 5 underrated knocks of Rohit Sharma in Limited overs cricket.

#1 30* of 16 balls vs Pakistan at Johannesburg (2007 T20 World Cup Final)

The stage was set for the final between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Inaugural T20 World cup that was played in 2007. Electing to bat first, India had Gautam Gambhir holding up one end, while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. With Gautam Gambhir dismissed for 75 in the 18th over, it looked like India would end up at 140, but it was Rohit Sharma who changed the course of the match in the last 2 overs of the Indian innings.

Rohit Sharma struck 2 boundaries and a six in his 16-ball 30* that helped India reach a fighting total of 157/5 in the 20 overs. His quick fire 30 made an eventual difference of 10-15 runs to the final total.

India won the game by 5 runs and went on to become the champions of Inaugural T20 World Cup. While many didn’t credit Rohit Sharma, it was his knock that made all the difference.

