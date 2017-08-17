Five understated reasons why India have done exceedingly well in Test matches

India have been on a roll in Test matches and here are five reasons why.

@sujit_90 by sujitgupta22u2 17 Aug 2017

India recently beat Sri Lanka in a three-match Test series

Yet another convincing win for India, with a 3-0 lead in a 3-match Test series against Sri-Lanka. This is the 8th consecutive series win for India in the past couple of years. With just one series win from levelling the world record of 9 consecutive victories, India have achieved an impressive feat.

Ruling the number 1 spot in Test matches currently, there are several factors that have contributed to this victory. While some may point out outstanding performances by players like Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara, others may attribute playing at home being an advantage.

Let's have a look at some of the understated reasons that are secretly adding on to India's success in Tests since January 2016.

#1 The India tail rise to the occasion

Much to our surprise, Indian batsmen playing between number 6 to 11 have the highest aggregate average since January 2016. India's average is 32.66 in 19 matches followed by England with an average of 30.80 in 21 matches.

The combined weighted average of all the other teams excluding India is 23.73. A strengthened lower order performance is an assured factor to build additional pressure on the opposition.

The last match between India and Sri-Lanka included a century and a couple of odd 60-run partnerships by the latter half of the side - one of the perfect testaments to this point. In the end, it's always a good sign when the tail wags well.