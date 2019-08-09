5 legends who played for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Team

How can anyone forget this small African country that was known for its grit and determination when facing some of the best teams in the world? They were the lovable underdogs that most fans loved to cheer for.

That’s probably the best way to describe them. Despite not being a strong cricketing nation, they gave us a lot of memories and produced some of the finest cricketers over the years.

But now, the Zimbabwean cricket team has found themselves in some troubled waters. After failing to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup this year, Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended by the ICC due to their government’s interference in the board’s administration.

Over the years, Zimbabwe has produced many great cricketers who have played against some of the best teams in the world. While some players may have been forgotten, some have left a lasting impression. Here is the list of 5 unforgettable legends who played for Zimbabwe.

#4 Heath Streak

Heath Streak of Zimbabwe

Heath Streak will forever be remembered as one of the greatest all-rounders to ever play the game. He was fierce with the ball and destructive with the bat. Streak was best known for his outswingers that proved menacing for even the best batsmen of that time. It wasn’t just his bowling skills that were impressive he proved to be a valuable lower-order batsman who could whack some of the best bowlers in the world for sixes.

Heath Streak was always considered a valuable prospect for the Zimbabwe team right from his international debut against Pakistan in 1993. Streak tore through the Pakistan batting lineup taking 22 wickets at an average of 13.54. He was awarded the man of the series award for his performances. This was just the beginning of his legendary career.

Over the years, Streak would go on to deliver standout performances against big oppositions like Pakistan, England, and Bangladesh. Streak rose through the ranks of the Zimbabwe team and was finally named captain in 2000. He remained captain till 2004. A year later, he announced his retirement from international cricket to become the captain of the Warwickshire County Cricket Club. Post-retirement, Streak settled into several coaching positions within the Zimbabwe team before finally being appointed head coach in 2016.

However, he was forced to resign in 2018 after Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World in 2019. He remained the bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018. This was his last association with the game.

