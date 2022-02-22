5 unforgettable moments from Andrew Symonds' career

Andrew Symonds was a key pillar during Australia's 15-year total dominance of world cricket. Playing as an all-rounder, Symonds was a part of 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is, including Australia's World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He was also billed as an exceptional fielder.

The man they called 'Roy' often went 'against the grain' but was nonetheless an inspiration for his team.

#5 That shoulder charge, Brisbane (2008)

The second final of the ODI series vs India in 2008 will be remembered for how Andrew Symonds flattened a pitch invader at the Gabba. Australia were three wickets down for 80-odd runs, with the side struggling for momentum.

Then this happened:

Australia struggled to get themselves back into the game following the streaker's interruption and India eventually won the game.

Veteran commentator Richie Benaud famously said on air that they were 'yet to figure out whether it was a girl or a boy streaker'.

#4 107* vs India, Nagpur (2007)

Andrew Symonds' 107* against India in 2007 was one of his classiest knocks away from home.

Playing Indian spinners with absolute precision in their own backyard, Symonds proved his class in adverse conditions. He smashed them all over the ground, bringing his personal tally to 107 from just 88 balls.

Australia were in a tentative position earlier in the game at 129/4, with India gaining momentum. However, the Aussie's superb century was the bedrock of Australia reaching a total of 317/8 from their 50 overs, which was enough to defeat India by 18 runs.

#3 156 vs England, MCG (2006)

After Damien Martyn's shock retirement in the middle of the-Ashes in 2006/07, Andrew Symonds was given a chance to bat at No. 6 for the remaining Tests. Not only did he take his opportunity, but he propelled himself into cricket folklore.

In Australia's first innings, Symonds joined fellow Queenslander Matthew Hayden at the MCG wicket with the team at 84/5. From there, the pair added 279 runs for the sixth wicket.

Andrew Symonds ended up scoring 156 from 220 balls in a spectacular counterpunching innings and leapt for joy with Hayden after bunting the ball down the ground to bring up his hundred. It became one of the most iconic pictures in Australian cricket.

Fourth Test - Australia v England: Day Two

#2 162* vs India SCG 2008

Despite being littered with the controversy surrounding 'Monkey Gate', Andrew Symonds' knock for Australia in the second Test against India in 2008 was still an incredible display of batting prowess.

It was an outstanding innings that ultimately won the game for Australia even after falling to 134/6 in the first innings.

Symonds was very lucky to survive a shout for caught behind early on in his innings. However, after that near-miss, his counterattacking innings was a treat to watch. It brought Australia to within 100 runs of India's mammoth first-innings total of 532.

It was Andrew Symonds' second and final Test hundred, which paved the way for one of the most breathtaking and controversial finishes to a Test match in history.

#1 143* vs Pakistan, 2003 World Cup

This innings was the breakthrough knock that launched Andrew Symonds' career. His spot in the 2003 World Cup squad was already under scrutiny, but a superb 143* threatened to silence the doubters.

With his side slumping to 86/4, 'Roy' came to the crease determined to wrestle back control of the match. He guided the Aussies to 310/8 from their 50 overs, remaining not out at the end of the innings.

Symonds' 143* came from 125 balls, including 18 fours and two sixes. He bludgeoned Pakistan's world-class attack of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi all over the park, sending Australia onward.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar