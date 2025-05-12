Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. His retirement comes just before India's tour of England where they are set to play five Tests in June this year.

While Kohli's batting has made him a great, particularly in Test cricket, he has also always been vocal about what playing Test cricket has meant to him, about the different challenges playing the format and how he has wanted youngsters to play the purest format.

Virat Kohli ended his Test career as India's most successful captain with 40 wins from 68 matches and 16 wins coming away from home. The right-hander played 123 Tests overall, having made his debut against West Indies back in 2011.

He scored 9230 runs in the format with an average of 46.85 and 30 centuries along with 31 half-centuries to his name. As he bids goodbye to the format, let us look back at some unforgettable quotes by Virat Kohli about Test cricket.

5 unforgettable Virat Kohli quotes about Test cricket

#5 "The idea was to play Test cricket for India"

In a video shared by BCCI on Virat Kohli's Test retirement, the former skipper said that the idea was him wanting to play Test cricket for the country, which was always his goal.

Kohli also added that the challenge involved in Test cricket always excited him, serving as a motivation for him to play the format.

"The idea was to play Test cricket for India and that was always the goal. This is the highest level. The thing that excited me about Test cricket was the challenge," he said.

The star cricketer has always stepped up and has loved taking challenges in his stride, which has also reflected in his performances on the field.

#4 "Good at this level is not good enough"

Virat Kohli has always spoken about Test cricket being the ultimate format of the game. He has spoken about his desire to be the best at the international level. In the video shared by BCCI on his retirement, Kohli said that being good is not good enough at this level.

He said that while Test cricket is the hardest, one has to embrace it and enjoy it, which he hs done in his career over the years as well.

"Good at this level is not good enough. Test cricket is the hardest. You have to embrace it, you have enjoy it," he said.

#3 "Test cricket is the real deal"

Virat Kohli has been among the biggest brand ambassadors for Test cricket and has urged buddung cricketers to take up the longest format, which is the real test for any cricketer.

In one of his Instagram posts in 2015, Kohli expressed how he wanted youngsters to have a vision to play Test cricket. He had said that youngsters must make pressure their best friend if they want to grow and play in the traditional whites.

"Test cricket is the real deal. I urge all youngsters and aspiring cricketers to have a vision to play test cricket. Believe me, nothing tests you more than playing in those traditional whites. If you want to grow, dream big and make pressure your best friend," he had written.

#2 "It should not take youngsters two and three years after the seniors are gone to build the team again"

In an interview with Sky Sports earlier this month, Virat Kohli had once spoken about the importance of youngsters not wasting time and finding their feet in Test cricket quickly. He had spoken about how youngsters should be ready and must not take time when the seniors walk away to rebuild so that the transition is smooth.

“I want these guys to pick it up early so that the transition with Indian cricket can be very smooth, it should not take youngsters two and three years after the seniors are gone to build the team again, so I want them up to speed immediately when we are almost about to step out and Indian cricket stays on top."

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from Tests and with Kohli now gone, India are indeed in a phase of transition.

#1 "I want to play my cricket with the very same intensity all day"

Eminent journalist Boria Majumdar wrote in Money Control following Virat Kohli's retirement he had once spoken about the way he wants to play Test cricket, maintaining the intensity that he is known to have on the field. Kohli has always given his everything, be it while batting or on the field.

“I want to play my cricket with the very same intensity all day. For example if there is a stroke played in the 88th over of the day and I know I can save it and save 1 run for my team, I’d do that. I will run and dive and give it my all to save that run. That’s Test cricket and that’s how I want to play it," he had said.

The statement highlights the level of committment Kohli had towards the game and his passion to contribute for the team in any manner possible.

