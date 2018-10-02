5 Unlucky Players to have never scored an ODI Century

All cricketers, from a young boy picking up a bat for the first time to a seasoned veteran in the international stage, dream of scoring an international century. It is a feat that announces their presence to the cricketing world, raising attention to their prowess with the bat. The moment they lift their bat to a cheering dressing room and a roaring crowd is an unforgettable one.

Unfortunately, not every cricketer has such a chance. Here are five cricketers who have piled on ODI runs but were unlucky to never reach the hundred mark.

#5 Moin Khan - Pakistan

Pakistan's Moin Khan makes his ground against New Zealand

One of Pakistan's best ever wicket-keepers, Moin Khan featured in the Pakistan Greens for over 200 One Day Internationals.

Athletic and accurate behind the stumps, Khan also found some success with the bat.

An aggressive lower-order batsman, Khan came through with some quick runs, and crossed the 50 mark twelve times. His best performance was a quickfire 72 against rivals India.

With 3,266 runs, Moin Khan has the third most runs out of anyone without an ODI century

