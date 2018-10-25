5 unlucky cricketers whose careers were marred by injury

South Africa Nets Session

The sheer number of matches cricketers play do take a toll on their body. Some are able to cope with it while there are some whose bodies are unable to take the stress. However, there are some players who are just downright unlucky to have their careers forcefully ended due to injuries.

There have been players like Sachin Tendulkar who have suffered a lot from injuries, but still, carried on to have legendary careers. Unluckily, there are others who could also have made it as big if it were not for their injury(ies).

Injuries are a part and parcel of any sport and cricket is no different and has its fair share of horror stories. Despite the best protective gear, there are scores of cricketers who have had unfortunate injuries. In this article, let us have a look at five such players.

#5 David Lawrence

David 'Syd' Lawrence is a successful bodybuilder

The right-arm fast bowler had just secured his place in the English team when tragedy struck him in 1992 during a match against New Zealand. While bowling a delivery during the match, David Lawrence suffered a fracture and shattered his kneecap (left patella). The pacer was in agonizing pain and was screaming in despair, finally being stretchered off the field.

Although he played first-class cricket till 1997, he never made a return to his national team and retired aged just 29.

David only played five Tests and a single ODI for his national team. The Gloucestershire-born player did not lose hope in life and has established himself as a champion bodybuilder. At 54, he still has an enviable body.

#4 Saba Karim

Saba Karim

Syed Saba Karim made his debut for India against South Africa on Jan 23, 1997. However, he could never cement his place in the national team due to wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia being the first choice. After Mongia, MSK Prasad and Sameer Dighe were initially preferred by the selectors.

Karim finally got his chance to shine as he was selected for the national team when South Africa toured India in 2000. Unfortunately - right before this series - during a match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Anil Kumble's delivery struck him directly in the eye and he was forced to retire despite having undergone surgery.

The talented wicketkeeper-batsman could only manage to feature in 34 ODIs and a solitary Test for India.

