5 batsmen who were unlucky to miss out on the Australian Test squad

Patrick Moran FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 43 // 27 Nov 2018, 14:50 IST

Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns playing for Queensland

With the three-game T20 international series between Australia and India having concluded in Sydney on Sunday, attention turns to the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Test series.

The depleted state of Australian cricket in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal neutralises the home ground advantage for the hosts, with India sensing the chance to claim a historic series victory Down Under.

India come to Australia as the number one ranked side in the Test format, with Virat Kohli's men likely to trouble an Australian side ranked 5th in the world, and missing Steve Smith and David Warner.

Australia last week named the following 14-man squad for the first two Tests of the series, which commences on December 6 in Adelaide.

Australia Test Squad: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh (vc), Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (c, wk), Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, Peter Siddle.

Whilst the squad is similar to the one that recently toured the UAE for a two-Test series against Pakistan, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb, and Chris Tremain are all notable inclusions.

Aaron Finch seems likely to open the batting alongside Harris, meaning Usman Khawaja will likely drop back to his typical number 3 position, having opened in the recent Pakistan series.

Both Shaun and Mitchell Marsh are likely to take places in the middle order, having found form on home soil after a disappointing Test year away from home, whilst captain Tim Paine will take the gloves and bat in his usual number 7 position.

Tremain and Peter Siddle appear to be included as reserve bowlers to Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon, whilst Handscomb and Travis Head look set to compete for the final place in the middle-order.

With the bowling lineup settled, talk in the lead up to the squad announcement surrounded the makeup of the top 6, with many names thrown around as potential candidates.

So here are 5 batsmen who can count themselves unlucky not to be donning the baggy green in Adelaide.

