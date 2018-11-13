×
5 Unnoticed records from India vs West Indies T20I series

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
797   //    13 Nov 2018, 20:11 IST

Image result for india vs west indies t20i 3-0

The final T20 match ended in a dramatic fashion at Chennai, where the hosts India emerged victorious to whitewash the young Windies side 3-0. At the beginning of the series, such a scoreline would have been termed as crazy. Such is the impact of the Windies side in the shortest format. But as the series progressed, the young opposition was no match for Rohit Sharma-led side.

Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around Windies batsmen in the first match who just couldn't comprehend his variations. The second match was all about a one-man show- The Hitman. Riding on his great form, he was super clinical in his batting and helped himself to another T20I century. Chasing a big target, Windies collapsed badly and lost it 71 runs. The last match of the series was more of a redemption for Windies- playing for pride. They arrived in Chennai with the intention of winning the game at all costs.

The visitors' batting unit responded beautifully to post a huge total on the board but the bowling unit lacked experience and as a result, India won the match of the very last ball to dominate T20 powerhouse completely.

Here are 5 unnoticed records from the recently concluded T20I series.

#1. Rohit Sharma has most consecutive International wins as skipper -12

Image result for Rohit T20I wins as skipper

Captaincy knocked at the doors of Rohit Sharma when he started his stint with Mumbai Indians in 2013. Since then he has proven everybody just how good a captain he is for every team he has played. He won 3 trophies for his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, which earned him the opportunity to captain Team India in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

It all started when Sri Lanka toured India in December 2017, where Rohit Sharma was named as captain. Since then Rohit Sharma has captained 20 international matches for Team India- 8 ODIs and 12 T20I.

The last time he lost the match as a captain was during Nidahas Trophy match against Sri Lanka on March 6, 2018. Since then Rohit Sharma has won 12 consecutive matches as captain ( 7 T20s and 5 ODI matches)- which is most by any captain equalling none other than his counterpart Virat Kohli. 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
