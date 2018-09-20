Asia Cup, 2018: 5 unnoticed things from the India-Pakistan game

BrokenCricket

It was the clash that cricket fans from all over the world were waiting for. India took on Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd at the Dubai International Stadium. Sarfraz Khan chose to bat first after winning the toss but Pakistan was rattled early by some disciplined bowling from India’s opening bowlers. Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik stitched together an 82-run partnership for the 3rd wicket but once Babar fell to Kuldeep Yadav, a procession followed as Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals before being finally dismissed for the score of 162.

In reply, India got off to a flier courtesy a fine fifty by captain Rohit Sharma. Both Rohit and Shikhar felt in quick succession but a sensible partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik ensured that there were no more hiccups as India cruised home with 21 overs still remaining. We take a look at some things that the fans might have missed from the game.

#1 Fakhar Zaman’s first duck in ODIs

Fakhar Zaman was the star of the show when Pakistan beat India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy last year. The Pakistani opener has been in sizzling form this year as well, smashing a double hundred against Zimbabwe. Naturally, there were a lot of expectations from Zaman by the Pakistani fans.

However, the stylish left-hander failed to get going. India’s fast bowlers bowled a tight line to Zaman and denied him any sort of room to free his arms. Zaman played out eight dot balls before spooning an easy catch to Yuzvendra Chahal who made no mistake. It was Zaman’s first duck in One Day Internationals.

