5 unnoticed things from India's scintillating victory over West Indies in the first ODI

India started the five-match ODI series with an emphatic win against West Indies in Guwahati. West Indies batted first and scored 322 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs, a total which looked competitive at the start of the Indian innings. Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer with 106 of 78 balls. From India, Yuzvendra Chahal got three wickets and was also the most economical bowler.

The first innings was an end to the West Indian celebration though, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ensured that the target of 323 doesn’t bother the Indian batting line-up. Virat and Rohit stitched together a 246-run partnership which was enough to break the West Indian hopes.

Virat Kohli conveyed his role in the team in a post-match interview where he said that his role was that of an anchor as Rohit and Shikhar are better stroke makers, but as Shikhar was out early in the innings, he had to be aggressive as the required run rate was over six. Here are the unnoticed things from the game.

#1 Shimron Hetmyer’s all three ODI centuries have taken less than 85 balls

Shimron Hetmyer walked in with Windies struggling at 86/3 in the first ODI against India in Guwahati. A brisk century helped his team score 322/5. He scored the century in 74 balls with the help of six boundaries and six sixes.

This was also Hetmyer’s third century in ODIs and he has taken only 13 innings to do so, thus becoming the fastest West Indian to reach there. Even the great Sir Viv Richards took 16 innings.

Hetmyer also became the youngest West Indian to score an ODI ton in Indian overtaking Carl Hooper and Marlon Samuels.

An unnoticed fact is that Hetmyer has scored all his three centuries in less than 85 balls. His previous century scores of 127 against Zimbabwe and 126 against Bangladesh were also brisk and were scored in under 85 balls.

