5 Upcoming stars of Indian cricket

Future of Indian Cricket lies in the hands of these youngsters and it's safe to say that the time ahead looks good.

Every year, IPL discovers talented young cricketers to the world. The popular T20 league has become an excellent platform for the young emerging players to learn and perform at a bigger stage. Not only do young Indian cricketers get a chance to showcase their in front of the world, but also several foreign players get golden opportunities to perform under the high-pressure situation.

It ultimately improves them as a player and helps them in getting a national call-up. This year was no different as players like Buttler were recalled to the national test team based on their performances in the IPL. Additionally, it also presented many exciting, young talents in front of the world.

This IPL, we have seen a lot of U19 players performing well for their teams. They looked confident and ready for big stages. They have shown some glimpses of what they can do in the near future at a bigger stage.

Although IPL gave them the platform, where they are recognized more, they already had made a name for themselves in the U19 world cup. Hence, their performances in the IPL was not a surprise for everyone.

Here are some young, exciting players, who have all the ingredients to become a star in the future of Indian cricket.

#1 Shubhman Gill

Shubhman Gill has a spark of a batsman who can become a great player in the future. He looks calm, composed and matured beyond his age. He is a technically sound batsman and likes keeping his batting very simple. It’s not just two or three of his sparkling innings in the IPL that made him an excellent prospect for the Indian cricket.

In fact, he had already announced himself in the recently concluded U19 world cup, with his brilliant batting throughout the tournament. He batted magnificently, scoring 372 runs at an average of 124, and won the Man of the Tournament award as well. He scored a scintillating hundred against arch-rival Pakistan in the semifinal of the U19 world cup.

The 18-year-old has already scored a century in his second Ranji trophy match for his home state, Punjab. And now seeing him in the IPL, smashing world class bowlers with confidence, it is evident that he indeed is on the right track to becoming the next batting Superstar. So, keep an eye on him, because five years later, we might be cheering for him while he demolishes other International teams.