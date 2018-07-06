Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 batting records that could be broken soon

Vishwanath Reddy T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.59K   //    06 Jul 2018, 20:44 IST

En
It took 9 years to break this record but the present record might not last long (Source: Twitter ICC)

In the last decade and a half, cricket has transformed immensely. Particularly because of the evolution of Twenty20 cricket. Back then, only a select few could estimate the kind of impact the newest format would have on the way cricket is played.

In the early years of T20 cricket, 140-150 was considered a decent score but now the same score seems less even in difficult batting conditions. The shortest format made batsmen adopt unorthodox shots to increase the run-scoring opportunities. Now after 13 years of T20 cricket at international level, the batsmen have become more brutal with their willows.

As the batting has undergone a huge transformation, few milestones which were far-fetched a decade ago, now seem quite achievable. Here are a few once virtually impossible records that might be achieved in near future:

#1 Individual T20 double century

CRICKET-ZIM-AUS-T20
Aaron Finch's 172 is the highest T20I score

Five years back, when Chris Gayle scored 175* for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the erstwhile Pune Warriors the whole cricketing world was in awe. But the same did not happen when Aaron Finch recently hit the highest T20I score of 172 runs against Zimbabwe in the ongoing tri-series.

There might be two reasons for the reduction in excitement. One, the team against which the runs were scored. Even though Zimbabwe is ranked twelfth in T20Is, the team consists of many immensely talented cricketers. The same was the case with Chris Gayle, who hit the highest T20 score against a hapless Pune Warriors side.

The second and the more probable reason is that the high scores are no more new to the followers of the game. The innings also came from Finch, who was already the record holder for the highest individual score in T20Is.

It might take a double century from an individual to garner the similar attention that Gayle's innings did. The magical figure might not be far away considering the number of explosive batsmen currently playing in the international arena.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Indian Cricket Team Australia Cricket Rohit Sharma Aaron Finch
