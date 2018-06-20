Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series against England

Before the tour to England begins in two weeks, we take a look at the f most vital player for India during the limited-overs leg of the tour

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 04:57 IST
993

It will be a vital three months for India in England.
Exactly two weeks from this day, India will embark on a three-month-long and important tour to England where they will face the host across all the three formats in 11 fixtures.

It all starts with three T20I matches followed by an equal number of ODI matches, and, when you take into consideration the performance of both teams in the recent past, these two series promise to be a very thrilling affair.

While England will be hoping to keep their impressive record at home intact, India will be looking to repeat their historic ODI win in England the last time out in 2015.

The last 12 months have been very good for India in limited-overs formats, with established players continuing to perform well and new and upcoming players making a solid mark with their performances.

Here are the five players who will play a vital role during the limited overs series against England.

#5 MS Dhoni

MS was in the form of his life in IPL 2018.
Mahi was in the form of his life in IPL 2018

Relinquishing the National Team captaincy has done wonders for Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he has been playing the best cricket of his life. On one hand, he has found his long-lost ability to finish and scoring the runs in the death overs in ODI cricket, and on the other side, his strike rate is also on the upward path as evident from his fantastic performance in IPL 2018.

With India struggling to have a stable middle order in Limited Overs Cricket, Dhoni will have even more responsibilities on his shoulders.

Not only will he have to pace up the inning in the later stage of the innings, he will have the additional responsibility of building up the inning with other lower card players.

Dhoni performance in 2017, where he scored almost 800 runs at an average of over 60, clearly demonstrated his resurgent form. Dhoni has toured England thrice already and will be looking to leave a mark in this tour as well, which is probably his last one to England.


England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
