5 most wholesome moments between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have emerged as two of the biggest match-winners for India in ODI cricket this year thus far. Both players have played some big knocks for the Men in Blue, helping them win both the bilateral series that they played in 2023.

Kohli won the Man of the Series award in the series against Sri Lanka, while Gill started the series against New Zealand with a bang by scoring a double hundred in Hyderabad. It looks like both Gill and Kohli will play together in the top order for the Indian team at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Not many fans know that Shubman Gill got his maiden ODI cap as Virat Kohli was rested for the final two ODIs of the 2019 series against New Zealand.

Both players came into the limelight after performing well in the U-19 World Cup. The two cricketers seem to have a great friendship as well, and here's a list of five of the most wholesome moments between Virat and Shubman.

#1 Instagram comment conversation between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill recently uploaded a photo to his Instagram profile. The shot was from a photoshoot, and Gill credited his stylists and photographer in the post for the picture.

Kohli left a comment, asking for the courtesy of the watch that Gill was wearing. The youngster replied to him, "By courtesy of the King."

#2 Another Virat Kohli-Shubman Gill conversation about watches

It looks like Virat Kohli gifts watches to Shubman Gill because the Indian duo had a conversation about the latter's watch on Instagram a few months ago as well.

When Gill shared a picture from his photoshoot, Kohli praised his watch and asked him where he bought it. Gill promptly replied, "Haha a King gifted me paaji."

#3 When Virat Kohli heaped massive praise on Shubman Gill

Kohli has been a fan of Gill for a considerable time. During one of his interviews, Kohli compared himself with 19-year-old Gill and said he did not have even 10% of his talent at that age.

Kohli said:

"I saw him (Gill) bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19. That's the confidence that they carry and it is great for Indian cricket if the standard keeps going up."

#4 When Kohli trolled Gill on Instagram

Kohli and Gill interact a lot on Instagram. When Gill posted a promotional video for the Women's T20 Challenge last year, Kohli mentioned in the comments how the youngster was reading his lines while saying them on camera.

Gill clarified that he memorized them. Kohli instantly replied, "Safed Jhooth" (You are lying).

#5 When Gill's tweet about Kohli angered Ronaldo fans

The Indian cricketers are big fans of international football clubs. When Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2021, Shubman Gill posted an underrated opinion on Twitter and wrote:

"Underrated opinion : @Cristiano joined Manchester United to meet @imVkohli bhai #ifyouknowyouknow."

Kohli is a big fan of Ronaldo. When Ronaldo joined Manchester United, Kohli was in Manchester as well for the Test series against England.

