5 wicketkeepers with most runs in Test cricket

Mark Boucher is obvious but is he #1?

Wicket-keeping is one of the toughest jobs in cricket. Particularly in Test cricket, it takes a lot of skill to keep wickets for a long time and then come out to bat and show their class with the bat.

The sport of cricket has seen some wonderful wicket-keeping batsmen throughout the history, and in this article, we take a look at five cricketers who scored the highest runs as wicket-keepers in Test cricket.

#5 Andy Flower

Andy Flower was brilliant behind the stumps

Andy Flower appeared in 63 Test matches for Zimbabwe and was wicket-keeper in 55 of those Tests. He was brilliant behind the stumps and never committed any errors. Flower will be remembered as one of the greatest batsmen of all-time for Zimbabwe.

He scored 4404 runs as a wicket-keeper and hit 12 centuries and 23 half-centuries at a breath-taking average of 53.71. His highest score of 232* came against India in Nagpur and saved the match.

Flower was one of the most feared batsmen and played blazing shots all around the park irrespective of the format.

