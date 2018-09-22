Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 wicketkeepers with most runs in Test cricket

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.84K   //    22 Sep 2018, 09:18 IST

South Africa v India 1st Test - Day 4
Mark Boucher is obvious but is
he
#1?

Wicket-keeping is one of the toughest jobs in cricket. Particularly in Test cricket, it takes a lot of skill to keep wickets for a long time and then come out to bat and show their class with the bat.

The sport of cricket has seen some wonderful wicket-keeping batsmen throughout the history, and in this article, we take a look at five cricketers who scored the highest runs as wicket-keepers in Test cricket.

#5 Andy Flower

Andy Flower of Zimbabwe
Andy Flower was brilliant behind the stumps

Andy Flower appeared in 63 Test matches for Zimbabwe and was wicket-keeper in 55 of those Tests. He was brilliant behind the stumps and never committed any errors. Flower will be remembered as one of the greatest batsmen of all-time for Zimbabwe.

He scored 4404 runs as a wicket-keeper and hit 12 centuries and 23 half-centuries at a breath-taking average of 53.71. His highest score of 232* came against India in Nagpur and saved the match.

Flower was one of the most feared batsmen and played blazing shots all around the park irrespective of the format.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Adam Gilchrist All-time greatest wicketkeepers Test cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Top 5 active players with the most runs in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 International teams with best wicket keepers in ODI...
RELATED STORY
3 wicket-keepers who have an ODI and a Test wicket
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Test partnerships by Indians in South Africa
RELATED STORY
5 most emotional moments in cricket
RELATED STORY
5 mind-boggling pieces of Cricket trivia
RELATED STORY
5 most riveting batting prodigies in world cricket
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with most centuries in Tests
RELATED STORY
5 Youngest captains in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Most loved XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Match 6 | Today
QUE 316/6 (50.0 ov)
TAS 317/6 (49.0 ov)
Tasmania win by 4 wickets
QUE VS TAS live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us