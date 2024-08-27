5 young batters to watch out for in UP T20 2024 ft. Aryan Juyal

The second season of the UP T20 League is in full swing, with six teams battling it out in this highly competitive tournament. The league has become a vital platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their talents and pave the way for future success. With the stakes high, these young players are expected to seize the opportunity to make a name for themselves.

Several rising stars have already made their mark in the previous edition of the UP T20 League and are expected to do so this time around as well. In the midst of thrilling performances and intense competition, a few young batters have stood out for their remarkable skills and potential.

Let’s take a look at five young batters who are expected to leave a significant impact in the UP T20 2024 season.

Trending

5 young batters to watch out for in UP T20 2024

#5 Aditya Sharma (Noida Super Kings)

Aditya Sharma, the right-handed wicketkeeper-batter for Noida Super Kings, showed glimpses of his potential in the previous season of the UP T20 League, scoring 176 runs from nine matches at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 132.33. Although Sharma only managed seven runs in his opening game this season, his past performances suggest that he is capable of much more.

With the ability to contribute crucial runs in the middle order, he could play a significant role in his team’s campaign, making him a player to have an eye on closely.

#4 Shivam Bansal (Kashi Rudras)

Shivam Bansal, a 23-year-old batter playing for Kashi Rudras, made a name for himself in the 2023 edition of the UP T20 League by being the second-highest run-getter for his team. Bansal accumulated 354 runs from 12 innings, including three half-centuries, with a top score of 69. Despite starting this season with a disappointing score of just one run, Bansal's potential and previous performances make him a crucial player for the Rudras.

#3 Abhishek Goswami (Gorakhpur Lions)

Abhishek Goswami, a 26-year-old batter, is participating in his second UP T20 League with the Gorakhpur Lions. In the inaugural season, Goswami was the team's leading run-scorer, amassing 387 runs from 10 innings at an impressive average of 48.38, with a top score of 95. Despite his early struggles this season, with scores of just 13 and 11 in his first two matches, Goswami remains a key player for the Lions.

His consistent performance last season makes him a batter to watch as the tournament progresses. The Lions will be hoping for a resurgence in form from Goswami.

Swastik Chikara, a dynamic young batter, has already established himself as a standout performer in the UP T20 League. Playing for the Meerut Mavericks, Chikara was the leading run-scorer for his team in the 2023 season, scoring a remarkable 494 runs from nine innings at an average of 70.57 and an extraordinary strike rate of 173.33. His three centuries and two fifties from last season displayed his ability to dominate bowling attacks.

Chikara has carried his form into the 2024 season, starting with a blazing 26-ball 66 against Kashi Rudras. His aggressive approach and knack for playing match-winning knocks make him a vital asset for the Mavericks and a batter to watch as the tournament unfolds.

#1 Aryan Juyal (Gorakhpur Lions)

Aryan Juyal has emerged as one of the most promising talents in the UP T20 League 2024. The right-handed batter, who was once a part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, has made headlines by smashing the first century of the season. Juyal's blistering 52-ball hundred came at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, where he played a crucial role in leading his team, Gorakhpur Lions, to a commanding total of 218/2 against Noida Super Kings.

Remaining unbeaten on 104 from 54 balls, Juyal’s innings was a masterclass in power hitting, featuring five sixes and 10 boundaries. His ability to decimate the opposition’s bowling attack with such finesse highlights his potential to be a game-changer for the Lions this season. With this century, Juyal has set the tone for what could be an extraordinary campaign, and he is undoubtedly a player to keep an eye on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️