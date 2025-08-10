5 youngest pacers to take a 4-wicket haul in T20Is among full member nations ft. Kwena Maphaka

Young left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka starred with the ball for South Africa in the first T20I against Australia at Marrara Oval in Darwin on Sunday, August 10. After the Proteas won the toss and elected to field first, they bowled out the Aussies for 178 in 20 overs.

Ad

Maphaka was the star of the show for South Africa with the ball in hand. In four overs, he claimed four wickets while giving away only 20 runs. The youngster cleaned up Mitchell Owen (2) and then had Ben Dwarshuis (17) caught at mid-off. Maphaka also ended Tim David's brilliant 52-ball 83 before sending back Adam Zampa for 1.

Following his impressive bowling effort, the South African pacer created history, becoming the youngest pacer among full member nations to claim a four-wicket haul in T20Is. On that note, here's a look at the top five list of youngest pacer bowlers with a four-fer in T20Is among full member nations.

Ad

Trending

#5 Lungi Ngidi (20y 299d)

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi is fifth on the list of youngest pace bowlers to have claimed a four-fer in T20Is among full member nations. He was 20 years and 299 days old when he claimed 4-19 against Sri Lanka at the New Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg in January 2017.

Defending a low target of 114, Ngidi gave the Proteas hope with a brilliant spell. He got the wickets of Dhananjaya de Silva (2) and Kusal Mendis (4) to reduce the chasing side to 15-2. Ngidi also added the scalps of Niroshan Dickwella (22) and Dinesh Chandimal (22). However, Angelo Mathews' unbeaten 54 took Sri Lanka to victory by three wickets in a tense chase.

Ad

#4 Mustafizur Rahman (20y 202d)

Seasoned Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman is fourth on the list of young pacers with a four-fer in T20Is among full member nations. He was 20 years and 202 days old when he claimed 5-22 against New Zealand in the 2016 T20 World Cup Super 10 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

New Zealand batted first and were held to 145-8. Mustafizur was outstanding with the ball for Bangladesh, claiming five of the eight wickets to fall. The left-arm seamer knocked over Henry Nicholls for seven before ending Kane Williamson's (42) resistance with a slower ball. He also sent back Grant Elliott (9), Mitchell Santner (3) and Nathan McCullum, but the Kiwis won the game by 75 runs.

Ad

#3 Mohammad Wasim (20y 110d)

Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim was 20 years and 110 days old when he picked up 4-40 against West Indies in Karachi in December 2021 in the first T20I of the three-match series. Wasim's efforts resulted in a thumping 63-run win for Pakistan.

Chasing a challenging target of 201, West Indies were bowled out for 137 in 19 overs as Wasim claimed four scalps and Shadab Khan three. Wasim cleaned up Nicholas Pooran (18) with a yorker and then trapped Devon Thomas (2) leg before with a fast and full delivery. He ended Romario Shepherd's (21) cameo with another brilliant yorker and then ended the game with Oshane Thomas' (1) scalp.

Ad

#2 Wayne Parnell (19y 318d)

Proteas left-armer Wayne Parnell held the previous record for being the youngster pacer to claim a four-fer among full member nations in T20Is. At the age of 19 years and 318 days, he registered figures of 4-13 in the 2009 T20 World Cup group match against West Indies at The Oval.

Bowler Age Match figures Opposition Venue Match date Kwena Maphaka 19y 124 4-20 Australia Darwin Aug 10, 2025 Wayne Parnell 19y 318d 4-13 West Indies The Oval Jun 13, 2009 Mohammad Wasim 20y 110d 4-40 West Indies Karachi Dec 13, 2021 Mustafizur Rahman 20y 202d 5-22 New Zealand Kolkata Mar 26, 2016 Lungi Ngidi 20y 299d 4-19 Sri Lanka Johannesburg Jan 22, 2017

Ad

(5 youngest pacers with 4-wicket hauls in T20Is among full member nations)

Parnell starred with the ball as South Africa successfully defended a target of 184, winning the contest by 20 runs. The left-arm pacer cleaned up Andre Fletcher (0) with a fast, straight delivery and then got the big wicket of Chris Gayle (5), having hit caught at midwicket. Parnell also dismissed Kieron Pollard (6) and Jerome Taylor (0) as South Africa eased to victory.

#1 Kwena Maphaka (19y 124d)

Maphaka is the new record holder for being the youngest pace bowler among full member nations to claim a four-fer in T20Is. He was only 19 years and 124 days old when he picked up 4-20 against Australia in Darwin on Sunday.

The youngster's brilliant effort, however, went in vain. Despite his four-fer, Australia recovered from 75-6 to post 178 courtesy of David's blazing 83. In the chase, the Proteas were held to 161-9 as Aussie pacers Dwarshuis and Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️