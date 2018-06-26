6 current bowlers who can break Shoaib Akhtar's World record for the fastest ball (161.3 km/h)

Here we take a look at the 6 current bowlers who can break Shoaib Akhtar's fastest ball (161.3 km/h).

Akhtar has bowled the fastest ball ever in cricket (161.3 km/h)

One thing that always excites a cricket fan is to watch bowlers crank up the pace. In the last two decades, players like Brett Lee, Shaun Tait, Mitchell Starc, Shane Bond, Dale Steyn, and Mitchell Johnson have notched up speeds of 155 km/h.

The fastest ball bowled in the history of cricket is 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph). Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan) did it against England on 22 February 2003 in a World Cup match at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

Over the years, many bowlers have come close to breaking it but none of them could go past 161.3 km/h. As experts always say, every record is meant to be broken and Akhtar’s record could be surpassed one day.

On that note, let’s take a look at the current bowlers who can break Shoaib Akhtar’s world record for the fastest ball ever bowler in cricket history.

#6 Billy Stanlake

Stanlake has been in good form for Australia

Billy Stanlake is the latest of Australian fast bowlers who are making it big in the international cricket. Standing at a really imposing height of 204 cm, the 23-year-old has produced some fiery spells for Australia in recent times.

Billy Stanlake is built to bowl quick and one of most deadly fast bowlers in the world right now. He consistently clocked speeds close to 150 km/h and his fastest was 151.5 km/h which he bowled against New Zealand in February 2018. He also clocked 151.38 km/h in IPL 2018.

He is young and raw at the moment, and will only get better with age and experience. If he manages to stay fit, he could be the future of Australian cricket and a big threat to Shoaib Akhtar’s magical milestone.