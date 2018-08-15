6 prominent cricketers with no international century at Lord's

Hariprashad RK FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 438 // 15 Aug 2018, 22:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lord's, London- The Mecca of Cricket

An international cricketer will be portrayed as a legend when he conquers all the barriers in the sport, attain glory through numerous achievements. One among such many achievements would be to get their name on the Honours Board at Lord's cricket ground, London.

Whenever a batsmen scores century or a bowler picks a 5-wicket haul at Lord's, incidentally his name goes on to the honours board. Since Lord's cricket ground is known as "The Mecca of Cricket", it is one of the ultimate honour that every cricketer would crave for.

However, there are certain well-renowned cricketers who missed out on such glory but still are one of the greatest players of the sport.

#6: Younis Khan, Pakistan

Only Pakistani to score 10000 runs in Test cricket

Younis Khan is one of the under-rated superstars in cricket history. The Pakistani stalwart has scored 10099 Test runs in 213 innings at an average of 52.05 and became the 1st Pakistani to score 10000 runs in Test cricket. He also holds the record for most runs by a Pakistani in Test cricket.

In his international career, the former Pakistani captain has scored 41 centuries (34 Test, 7 ODI) and holds a unique record of scoring Test centuries in all 11 countries which have hosted Test matches.

Though Younis has 3 international centuries in England, he failed to make a mark at "The Mecca of Cricket" when he had chances to do so.

#5: Matthew Hayden, Australia

Scored the highest individual score by an opener in Test cricket

The aggressive left-handed batsman is one of the best opening batsmen in cricket history. Hayden was a vital part of the 'Invincible' Australian team in 2000's. He always counter-attacked his opposition with his mind-boggling stroke-play.

With his best innings of 380 in Tests against Zimbabwe, Hayden holds the record for highest score by an Australian and by an opening batsman in international cricket. In his career span of 15 years, he scored 15066 international runs in 348 innings with 40 centuries.

Though Hayden had dominated the oppositions all over the world, he continued to succumb against England in England, scoring a solitary century at Kennington Oval, London in plenty of matches against them.

1 / 3 NEXT