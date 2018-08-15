Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 prominent cricketers with no international century at Lord's

Hariprashad RK
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
438   //    15 Aug 2018, 22:53 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Lord's, London- The Mecca of Cricket

An international cricketer will be portrayed as a legend when he conquers all the barriers in the sport, attain glory through numerous achievements. One among such many achievements would be to get their name on the Honours Board at Lord's cricket ground, London.

Whenever a batsmen scores century or a bowler picks a 5-wicket haul at Lord's, incidentally his name goes on to the honours board. Since Lord's cricket ground is known as "The Mecca of Cricket", it is one of the ultimate honour that every cricketer would crave for.

However, there are certain well-renowned cricketers who missed out on such glory but still are one of the greatest players of the sport.

#6: Younis Khan, Pakistan

Australia v Pakistan - 3rd Test: Day 3
Only Pakistani to score 10000 runs in Test cricket

Younis Khan is one of the under-rated superstars in cricket history. The Pakistani stalwart has scored 10099 Test runs in 213 innings at an average of 52.05 and became the 1st Pakistani to score 10000 runs in Test cricket. He also holds the record for most runs by a Pakistani in Test cricket.

In his international career, the former Pakistani captain has scored 41 centuries (34 Test, 7 ODI) and holds a unique record of scoring Test centuries in all 11 countries which have hosted Test matches.

Though Younis has 3 international centuries in England, he failed to make a mark at "The Mecca of Cricket" when he had chances to do so.

#5: Matthew Hayden, Australia

India v Aust X.jpg
Scored the highest individual score by an opener in Test cricket

The aggressive left-handed batsman is one of the best opening batsmen in cricket history. Hayden was a vital part of the 'Invincible' Australian team in 2000's. He always counter-attacked his opposition with his mind-boggling stroke-play.

With his best innings of 380 in Tests against Zimbabwe, Hayden holds the record for highest score by an Australian and by an opening batsman in international cricket. In his career span of 15 years, he scored 15066 international runs in 348 innings with 40 centuries.

Though Hayden had dominated the oppositions all over the world, he continued to succumb against England in England, scoring a solitary century at Kennington Oval, London in plenty of matches against them.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team AB de Villiers Jacques Kallis
Hariprashad RK
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A Future Chartered Accountant, with enormous passion towards sports!
