6 India A players who can earn a place in the Indian side with a good show in the tour of England

India A to play a Tri-series against England Lions and West Indies A in England

Raina Singh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 17:14 IST 1.04K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pant and Iyer will want to put up good performances on the India A tour

India A will lock horns with England Lions and West Indies A in a Tri-series in England. The tri-series will be followed by a four-day 'Test' between India A and England Lions. However, the main focus will be on the Tri-series.

India A tours have always been a stepping stone for international cricket and a good show in these tours paves way for the players' selection in the national side. Players like Kedar Jadhav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey broke into the Indian team after good performances for India A.

Also, with this tournament being held in England, which is also the country where the 2019 World Cup is going to take place, this tour becomes extremely crucial. Selectors will be keeping an eye on whether the selected players can perform in English conditions. Most of the players are coming off a good IPL series and will be high on confidence.

Even though the Indian ODI team is doing exceedingly well in ODIs, there are still some loopholes in the squad. We will look at 6 players from the India A side who can get selected in the national side by putting up good performances on the tour of England, and can thus fill these gaps.