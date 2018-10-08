6 Indians who were lucky to win the World Cup

These fast bowlers were lucky to win the World Cup

Representing the country is an inexplicable feeling for any sportsperson. An athlete motivates himself or herself keeping this goal in sight, and playing for the nation is a fruit of their perseverance and toil over the years.

Winning international titles is an even better feeling, and there cannot be anything better than a career culminating with a World Cup victory, as in the case of demigod Sachin Tendulkar. While some other legends such as Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis and Brendon McCullum have failed to lay their hands on the ultimate silverware, there have been some athletes who were lucky enough to sneak away with the zenith title.

Let's have a look at 6 Indians who were lucky to win the World Cup:

#6 Munaf Patel

Munaf Patel burst into the international scenario as a raw exponent of pace in 2003. He became a regular feature in the bowling attack led by Zaheer Khan in the latter half of the previous decade.

Munaf overcame his fitness and consistency issues to cement a place in the 2011 World Cup squad. His decent run in the tournament was largely shadowed by the prowess of Zaheer Khan, and though, he was slightly expensive, emerged as a regular wicket taker.

Ironically, 2011 was the last year that Munaf donned the blue jersey, with a drop in his performances and the emergence of Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar restricting his way back to the team.

