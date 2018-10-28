×
6 Instances when Virat Kohli's ODI century came in a losing cause

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Feature
480   //    28 Oct 2018, 01:09 IST

Kohli walks back after scoring a century against New Zealand in 2014
Kohli walks back after scoring a century against New Zealand in 2014

Virat Kohli's golden run continued as he struck his 38th ODI century in the third ODI against West Indies. The Indian captain has been in sublime form and became the first Indian to score three consecutive centuries in ODIs. 

Kohli scored a masterful 107 against West Indies and at one stage looked like getting India home comfortably. But everything went haywire once Kohli was dismissed.

In fact, Kohli was the only Indian batsman who got set in the middle. Dhawan, Rayudu, Pant all of them got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Dhoni's poor form continued as he got out on 7.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar batting at number 7, it meant a long tail for the home side and Kohli eventually ran out of partners and his brilliant batting effort went in vain. However, this is not the first time that India has lost a match in which Kohli scored a century.

There have been six instances where India went on to lose the match after a Kohli century. Here is a look at those 6 instances:

#6 India vs England, Cardiff, 2011

Kohli helped India reach a strong total of 304
Kohli helped India reach a strong total of 304

Having already lost the series, India was playing for pride in the last match of the ODI series against England in 2011. Batting first, India scored 304 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Virat Kohli top scored with 107 runs in just 102 balls and laid a strong foundation for team India. Dravid also made a useful contribution of 69 runs while MS Dhoni scored a quickfire 50 to propel India to 304.

But India's bowling performance was extremely poor. Interruption from the rain gods meant England was set a target of 241 runs in 34 overs. Riding on Jonathan Trott and Alastair Cook's fifties, the home side chased down the target with 10 balls to spare and won the 5-match series 3-0.

