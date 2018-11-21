×
6 leading six-hitters in the history of ODI cricket

Anant Srivastava
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5   //    21 Nov 2018, 11:48 IST

Rohit Sharma needs to hit just three more sixes to enter the top five
Rohit Sharma needs to hit just three more sixes to enter the top five

ODI cricket has come a long way since its inception in 1971. The format was introduced to bring in excitement and attract the crowd for a spectacle that would just last just a day's play.

Hitting sixes was not in the fundamental teachings of cricket in the olden days. However, as time progressed and cricket evolved, a few players changed the course of the sport with their stroke-play.

In this segment, let us take a look at the five leading six-hitters in the history of ODI cricket.

#6 Rohit Sharma - 202 sixes

In the world of rock music, he is like a classical rendition. Where others prefer power to muscle the cricket ball, he uses elegance to the utmost effect. Rohit Sharma is setting new standards of stroke play in limited overs cricket.

Rohit usually takes time at the start of his innings and once settled, he utilizes his six hitting ability to score big runs. He already has three double centuries to his name and also holds the record for the most 150-plus scores in ODI cricket.

He is not far from replacing AB de Villiers in the fifth spot in this list. In just 187 ODI innings, Rohit has hit 202 sixes. The elegant opener needs just three sixes to go past the South African legend's tally.

Rohit has a six-hitting ratio of 1.08 per game. If the 'Hitman' continues to hit sixes at the same rate, he could even end his tally ahead of everyone else in this list.

Anant Srivastava
ANALYST
Anant hails from Lucknow and has played cricket at divisional, district and club level. He is simply a sports fanatic. He has a strong affinity for MotoGP but for him, nothing comes close to Cricket. Though he is a media/communication professional, he talks like a child when discussing cricket. Just grab a cup of tea and be prepared for endless chats on Cricket/MotoGP with him anytime.
