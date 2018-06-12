Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 Left Handers who have dominated the game of cricket

These left-handers have a special place in the history of the game.

meit sampat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 22:53 IST
402

Third Test - Australia v England: Day Three
Gilchrist one of the most destructive batsmen of all-time

In the game of cricket dominated by right-handed cricketers, there have been a few left-handed cricketers who have created their own identity and have had an illustrious career. Be it runs, wickets, catches, stumpings, captaincy, left-handers have contributed to all aspects of the game of cricket. 

As far as left-handed batsmen are concerned, they have been among the most productive and stylish batsmen in the history of cricket and the number of left-handed batsmen has increased considerably in the last few decades.

Left-handers accounted for 37% of runs scored in Test cricket in the year 2008 as compared to 23% in the 1980s.

A left-right batting combination always unsettles the opponents on the field with their strike rotation and the fielding captain is always looking for field changes once the partnership starts to settle. A left-handed pace bowler creates an awkward angle and tests the skills of even the best batsmen in the world.

Here is a look at six such left-handed cricketers who dominated world cricket and have various records to their credit:


#1 Brian Lara

Brian Lara of the West Indies
Brian Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in a Test innings

Nicknamed “Prince”, Brian Lara ended his career as one of the finest cricketers and arguably the best left-handed batsman to have played the game of cricket.

Lara set the record books on fire with his stroke play. Till date, Lara is the only batsman to have scored runs 400 in a Test inning (His highest score is 400* against England in Antigua in 2003).

Lara also holds the distinction of scoring the highest first score in First Class cricket when he scored an unbeaten 501 runs against Durham in 1994.

He scored 11,953 Test runs in 232 innings at an impressive average of 52.89. The left-hander from Trinidad has scored the seventh highest runs in the history of Test cricket. Lara also has 34 Test centuries to his credit.

Lara has an impressive record in ODIs too and has scored 10405 runs in 289 ODI innings at an impressive average of 40.17 with 19 centuries and 63 half-centuries. 

He is indeed a modern-day legend and well respected by his teammates and opponents on and off the field.

Page 1 of 6 Next
Australia Cricket West Indies Cricket Adam Gilchrist Wasim Akram
5 Players who changed the game of cricket for ever
RELATED STORY
5 players who left the game better than how they found it
RELATED STORY
5 left-handed batsmen who loved batting against India
RELATED STORY
10 greatest left handed bowlers in the history of cricket
RELATED STORY
All-time left-handed World Test XI
RELATED STORY
5 best opening pairs of all time in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
5 great batsmen who dominated the best bowler of their times
RELATED STORY
The greatest No. 6 Test batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
10 former greats who would have failed to meet the...
RELATED STORY
10 Iconic game-changing moments in Cricket World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us