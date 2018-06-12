6 Left Handers who have dominated the game of cricket

These left-handers have a special place in the history of the game.

Gilchrist one of the most destructive batsmen of all-time

In the game of cricket dominated by right-handed cricketers, there have been a few left-handed cricketers who have created their own identity and have had an illustrious career. Be it runs, wickets, catches, stumpings, captaincy, left-handers have contributed to all aspects of the game of cricket.

As far as left-handed batsmen are concerned, they have been among the most productive and stylish batsmen in the history of cricket and the number of left-handed batsmen has increased considerably in the last few decades.

Left-handers accounted for 37% of runs scored in Test cricket in the year 2008 as compared to 23% in the 1980s.

A left-right batting combination always unsettles the opponents on the field with their strike rotation and the fielding captain is always looking for field changes once the partnership starts to settle. A left-handed pace bowler creates an awkward angle and tests the skills of even the best batsmen in the world.

Here is a look at six such left-handed cricketers who dominated world cricket and have various records to their credit:

#1 Brian Lara

Brian Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in a Test innings

Nicknamed “Prince”, Brian Lara ended his career as one of the finest cricketers and arguably the best left-handed batsman to have played the game of cricket.

Lara set the record books on fire with his stroke play. Till date, Lara is the only batsman to have scored runs 400 in a Test inning (His highest score is 400* against England in Antigua in 2003).

Lara also holds the distinction of scoring the highest first score in First Class cricket when he scored an unbeaten 501 runs against Durham in 1994.

He scored 11,953 Test runs in 232 innings at an impressive average of 52.89. The left-hander from Trinidad has scored the seventh highest runs in the history of Test cricket. Lara also has 34 Test centuries to his credit.

Lara has an impressive record in ODIs too and has scored 10405 runs in 289 ODI innings at an impressive average of 40.17 with 19 centuries and 63 half-centuries.

He is indeed a modern-day legend and well respected by his teammates and opponents on and off the field.