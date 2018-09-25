6 players who scored the most ODI hundreds in a calendar year

Did Rahul Dravid make the list?

Cricketers have been scaling new heights every passing year. Batsmen have become more consistent in recent times. The fitness levels of players have gone up in recent years, which has helped them increase their consistency in their respective departments, Virat Kohli being the prime example of this development.

This list contains 3 current players and 3 players from the past. So let's take a look at players who have shown excellent consistency levels and scored the maximum centuries in a single season.

Notable mention: Gary Kirsten also scored 6 centuries in 1996.

#6 Rahul Dravid (6 centuries - 1999)

Rahul Dravid during his final ODI appearance

Rahul Dravid was seen as a Test specialist throughout his career. He played 344 matches and scored 10889 runs at an average of 39.16, including 12 centuries. His record is actually comparable with the likes of Brian Lara, who also averages around 40 in ODI's. He played in the middle and lower middle order ( at positions 4,5,6) for the most part of his career according to the requirements of his team. He was an ultimate team man and did everything his team had asked of him.

Rahul Dravid had a wonderful year with the bat in 1999 and was the leading run-scorer in ODI's that year. He scored 6 centuries in 1999.

#5 Virat Kohli ( 6 centuries - 2017)

Virat Kohli after scoring yet another century

The run-machine Virat Kohli has been a consistent performer in ODI cricket ever since his debut in 2008. In his 10 years long career so far he has broken many longstanding records. He already has 35 centuries to his name from just 211 matches and looks set to break Sachin's record of 49 centuries in ODI's. Virat Kohli till date has scored 9779 runs at an outstanding average of 58.22

Virat Kohli was in ominous batting form last year and ended up as the highest run-scorer in the world across all formats. He also hit 6 centuries in 2017, which helped him earn the fifth position on this list.

