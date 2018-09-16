6 questions Indian fans need to ask Ravi Shastri

Aayush Kataria FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 376 // 16 Sep 2018, 10:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A 118-run defeat at the Oval culminated a 4-1 series loss for India in England. In a series that was promised as a golden opportunity for India to win a series on English soil, the ending was rather embarrassing. After such a defeat, the need for an inquest is obvious. For India, the bulk has to stop at head coach Ravi Shastri's desk.

#6 Is the coaching staff helping the captain rectify his faults?

An unwritten rule about cricket is that the captain is king. Most of the points in this article will make you point a finger at the captain equally. More so in Ravi Shastri's case as everyone remembers Virat Kohli's role in his appointment.

However, the important point to remember is any coach taking over the Indian side at the moment has to work with Virat Kohli. Apart from the batting maestro, there is no other viable option for the captaincy candidate in the team. Any other potential candidate is either not a player who plays in each format or whose performances aren't good enough to make him worthy of a permanent place in the side at the moment.

Furthermore, like any other captain, Virat Kohli has his own style of working. Most of his decisions are naturally coming out of his ideology. No captain is always right and Kohli has made his share of mistakes. It is the job of the coaching staff to help the captain in corrections his flaws.

However, the big question that arises is whether the coach and his staff are helping the captain rectify his faults. One is bound to wonder whether the coach is challenging the captain in any of his decisions. At the moment, that does not seem to be the case.

1 / 6 NEXT