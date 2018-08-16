Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 reasons behind India’s humiliating defeat at Lord’s

C. Namasivayam
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
274   //    16 Aug 2018, 16:21 IST

England & India Net Sessions
England & India Net Sessions

Ever since Team India succumbed to a heavy defeat at Lord’s, they have been subjected to severe criticism. Here is a look at the possible reasons for India’s humiliating defeat at the Lord’s Cricket ground.

1. Bizarre decision to play two spinners on a seaming track

The Indian team management’s decision to play Kuldeep Yadav in place of Umesh Yadav left every one bamboozled. The conditions prevalent on the eve of the Lord’s Test warranted the presence of three fast bowlers and Hardik Pandya - the fast bowling all-rounder.

What was more puzzling was the fact that the entire first day’s play was washed out due to persistent rain. This presented a fair indication to the team management as to what was expected on the following days. In spite of that conspicuous warning,  India went into the match with one fast bowler short.

By opting to go with Kuldeep Yadav on such adverse conditions for spinners, Indians were effectively one player short even before the toss happened. It was another matter that Adil Rashid, the lone spinner selected by England, was not called upon to bowl even a single over.

The absence of Umesh Yadav was felt right through the England innings when their lesser known batsman Chris Woakes went on to score a maiden Test hundred.

England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
C. Namasivayam
CONTRIBUTOR
