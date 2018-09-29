Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 teams against whom India played a tied ODI

Vinay Chhabria
Top 5 / Top 10
1.37K   //    29 Sep 2018, 13:56 IST

It's a tie!

Team India, the Asia Cup champions of 2018, played a heart-stopping tie against a spirited Afghan side in what was the only match in the tournament which the Men in Blue didn't win. A tie in a limited overs match is a rare occurrence. In the long history of One-Day Internationals, only 36 matches have ended in a stalemate.

The first tie occurred in the year 1984 when West Indies and Australia's scores were the same after the match ended. The first World Cup match to end in a tie was the famous second semi-final of the 1999 World Cup between South Africa and Australia. Since then, there was at least one tied encounter in every World Cup until 2011.

The last World Cup tie took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where hosts India and England scored 338 each.

The Men in Blue have been a part of 8 such matches against 6 different teams. Let us have a look at them.

#6 Afghanistan (1 tie)

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018

Starting with the most recent match on this list, India and Afghanistan squared off in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup held in UAE. This match also gained eye-balls due to MS Dhoni's return to Indian captaincy as Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper for Asia Cup along with Shikhar Dhawan, made way for the fresh and untested talent in the dressing room.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Afghanistan got off to an explosive start thanks to wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad's heroics in the power-play overs. After a mini-collapse in the middle order, former captain Mohammad Nabi's quick-fire 64 off 56 took the Blue Tigers to a defendable 252-8.

Indian openers Ambati Rayudu and KL Rahul scored half-centuries as India put themselves in the driver's seat. However, wickets at regular intervals post the departure of both the openers, brought Afghanistan back into the contest.

Afghan bowlers took the match down to the wire. Rashid Khan conceded 6 out of the required 7 runs in the last over and dismissed Ravindra Jadeja as Afghanistan snatched a tie from the jaws of defeat.


