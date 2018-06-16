6 times India used DRS to perfection

India have had a love-hate relationship with DRS, we look at the six instances when India used it to perfection.

Nikhil CricCrazyNIKS CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 14:15 IST 6.90K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar was given a life thanks to DRS in the 2011 World Cup SF against Pakistan

India and DRS - the Decision Review System - go back a long way and have shared a love-hate relationship. Having been at the receiving end of some blasphemous umpiring calls in the Test against Australia in Sydney in 2008, India were one of the first few advocates of getting in a review system which could ensure such howlers were corrected and the right decision was made.

DRS was implemented for the first time during the series between Sri Lanka and India and what followed changed India's mind for a long time. India failed to get used to the new system and had just one successful review out of their attempted 20. It put DRS out of India's priority list but with time, the technology got better and after several trials, India got along with it and have had their fair share of successful review stories to share with the rest of the world.

Let's look at the instance in all forms of the game when India used the DRS system to perfection thanks to some brave calls, some sharp eyes and good awareness.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar, India vs Pakistan, 2011 World Cup

In what was one of the most high-profile games in the decade, the build up to the 2011 World Cup semifinal at Mohali had things heating up between the two arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Virender Sehwag gave India another blazing start but couldn't kick on and when spin was introduced, India held their breath since Saeed Ajmal was at his best then and had troubled many good players of spin bowling.

A fast offspinner from Ajmal caught the Master Blaster in his crease, trapping him in front of the stumps. The entire Pakistan team appealed as they knew it was a huge wicket. The on-field umpire Ian Gould upheld the appeal only for Sachin Tendulkar to opt for the review. It was the projection from Hawk-Eye which showed that the ball was missing leg stump by a minute distance. India's favorite son played a vital knock which set up the win and the nation suddenly fell in love with DRS!