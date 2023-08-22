7 cricketers who expressed disappointment on social media after not making India squad ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

Every cricketer in India dreams of becoming a part of the national team one day. However, only 15 to 20 cricketers can make it to the Indian squad. The other players, who do not make it to the squad, are understandably disappointed.

Some players take out their frustrations by posting cryptic messages or posts on their social media accounts. In this listicle today, we will look at the seven such Indian cricketers who gained the attention of the fans with their social media posts after being ignored by the BCCI selection committee.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal reacts with 2 emojis after being ignored for Asia Cup 2023

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been in and out of the Indian white-ball teams over the last few years. He generally features in the Indian squads for bilateral matches, but the team management does not show faith in his talent during the big tournaments.

After not getting a chance to play in T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022, Chahal was not selected for Asia Cup 2023. He posted the above tweet, which seems to suggest that better days are ahead for him.

#2 Nitish Rana posts a quote after being ignored for West Indies tour

India rested some big guns for the recent T20I series against West Indies and tried out some new players. Nitish Rana, who has been a top performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, did not get a place in the squad.

Soon after the squad came out, Rana posted the above quote on Twitter, which read:

"Bad days build better days."

#3 Ambati Rayudu took a shot at MSK Prasad after being dropped for 2019 Cricket World Cup

Ambati Rayudu was expected to bat at number four for India in the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup. However, much to everyone's surprise, the experienced batter did not make it to the Indian squad.

Instead, the team management preferred all-rounder Vijay Shankar over him. The then chief selector, MSK Prasad, labeled Shankar as a "three-dimensional" player. Taking a shot at Prasad, Rayudu wrote on Twitter:

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup."

#4 Prithvi Shaw posted a story on Instagram after being ignored for away series

Prithvi Shaw is one of the most talented players in India. However, he did not receive a place in the Indian squad for the away series against New Zealand and Bangladesh last year.

Shaw posted an Instagram story with a photo of Sai Baba and wrote:

"Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA."

#5 Experienced Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav posted a cryptic quote on Instagram

Pacer Umesh Yadav made a surprising comeback to the Indian T20I squad last year for the series against Australia. However, Yadav did not get a chance to play in the T20 World Cup or the T20Is that India played after the mega event.

After missing out on a place in the Indian squad for the New Zealand and Bangladesh tours, Yadav posted a quote which read:

"Maybe you can fool me, but God is watching you mind that."

#6 Ravi Bishnoi posted a motivational quote on Instagram

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi missed out on a spot in the Indian squad for the New Zealand and Bangladesh tours as well. Bishnoi played for India in the Asia Cup but was dropped after the tournament.

It was a setback for the leg-spinner, but the rising star took it positively and wrote on Instagram:

"Comeback is always stronger than setback."

#7 Uncapped Indian cricketer Rahul Tewatia reacted after being ignored for Ireland T20Is

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia played a major role in Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 championship win. He helped the team win some close encounters with his finishing skills.

Tewatia expected to earn a place in the Indian squad for the Ireland tour last year. However, the selectors did not name him in the squad. Reacting to his non-selection, Tewatia wrote:

"Expectations Hurts."