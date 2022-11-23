7 Indian and Pakistani cricketers who will play for same team in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will soon begin at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Eight teams - New York Strikers, Delhi Bulls, The Chennai Braves, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi, Bangla Tigers and Morrisville Samp Army - will compete in the tournament.

It is rare to see Indian and Pakistani cricketers on the cricket field at the same time. India and Pakistan play against each other only at ICC events, while Pakistan players are not allowed to play in the IPL, which is why it is a more uncommon sight to see cricketers from India and Pakistan representing the same team.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan played together for Sussex earlier this year in county cricket. And now, in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, the following seven Indian and Pakistani cricketers will play for the same team.

#1 and #2 - Abhimanyu Mithun and Mohammad Irfan, Northern Warriors

Australia v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 2 (Image: Getty)

Northern Warriors signed one fast bowler each from India and Pakistan for the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. Former Indian pacer Abhimanyu Mithun will play alongside Pakistan's tall fast bowler Mohammad Irfan in the tournament.

Mithun had a short international career. He played only four Tests and five ODIs for India. The right-arm pacer was in action during the Road Safety World Series earlier this year, where he lifted the trophy with India Legends.

Mohammad Irfan played four Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Pakistan. Most Indian fans would remember him because he was one of the fast bowlers who played for the Men in Green in their last bilateral series against India in 2012/13.

It will be interesting to see if Irfan and Mithun receive an opportunity to bowl in tandem for the Northern Warriors. West Indies player Rovman Powell is the captain of the team.

#3, #4 and #5 - Harbhajan Singh, Khushdil Shah and Imad Wasim, Delhi Bulls

Delhi Bulls have a star-studded squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 tournament. The Delhi-based franchise will be led by IPL's highest wicket-taker Dwayne Bravo.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be the lead spin bowler of this lineup. Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim will join him in the team's spin department. Another Pakistani name present in the Delhi Bulls team is their middle-order batter Khushdil Shah.

#6 and #7 - Stuart Binny and Azam Khan, New York Strikers

New York Strikers will make their debut in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. Former West Indies star Kieron Pollard will captain the team, while former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is the team's mentor.

Another former Indian all-rounder who is with the New York Strikers is Stuart Binny. The pace-bowling all-rounder was in top form while playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022.

Pakistan's rising star Azam Khan is also a member of the New York Strikers team. Khan is a wicket-keeper batter, who is known for his big-hitting abilities. The Strikers will their first match today against Shakib Al Hasan's Bangla Tigers.

