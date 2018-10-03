7 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish against West Indies

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run scorer of 2018

Virat Kohli is unarguably one of the biggest draws in the game right now and he has achieved many records at a very young age. Determined, focused, dedicated and the list goes on and on and on. His passion for cricket is unmatchable and that is the reason he is the best active batsman in the world.

Kohli is currently the No.1 batsman in Tests and ODIs--and under his captaincy, India is still holding the no.1 position in Tests. In recent years Kohli has accomplished many records and is on the way to become the most successful batsman in the history of cricket.

With 35 centuries Virat is currently the second highest century scorer in ODIs just behind Sachin Tendulkar(49). Kohli has made 1774 runs in 32 innings he played in 2018 and is the leading run scorer of this calendar year.

Kohli was rested for the Asia Cup but is now back in the team for the West Indies series-- looking at his average in 2018 it is expected that he will accomplish many new records by the end of the series.

Here are the 7 milestones he can achieve by the end of West Indies series:

#1 60 centuries in international cricket

Kohli has made 58 centuries so far-- 35 in ODIs and 23 in tests and if he makes 2 more centuries he will become the fifth batsman to make 60 international centuries after Sachin Tendulkar(100), Ricky Ponting(71), Kumar Sangakkara(63) and Jacques Kallis(62)-- looking at his form it can be achieved in the Test series itself.

#2 Third on the list of most centuries in international cricket

Kohli who is currently at 58 centuries in international cricket is just behind four other players as mentioned above-- if he completes 60 centuries in the Test series itself, he is expected to become go into third place on the list of most hundreds in international cricket. His average in ODIs this year is 124.83 and if scores at least five centuries in the upcoming Tests, ODI and T20Is against West Indies, he will surpass Kallis and share the third place with Sangakkara.

#3 Become the leading run-getter in T20Is

Kohli has scored 2,102 runs in 58 T20I innings with an impressive average of 48.88-- the second best in T20s. India will be playing three T20Is against West Indies and Kohli needs just 38 runs to get to the second place on the list of most runs in T20Is behind only Martin Guptill of New Zealand. Currently, Kohli is at no. 4 in the list of top scorers in T20s after Martin Guptill (2271), Brandon McCullum(2140) and Shoaib Malik(2121). If he scores 170 runs in the series, he can even overtake Guptill and go top.

#4 Complete 10000 ODI runs

Kohli's average for ODIs in 2018 is 124.83 and even if he scores at half the rate of his avg.-- he can achieve the milestone of 10000 ODI runs as he needs to score only 221 more runs in 5 matches against West Indies to accomplish the milestone during the series.

#5 Fastest to 10000 ODI runs

If he completes 10,000 ODI runs in the series against West Indies he will become the fifth Indian to do so. Kohli will also become the fastest batsman to complete 10000 ODI runs. Currently, the record is held by Sachin Tendulkar for completing the same in 259 innings-- even if Kohli completes 10000 ODI runs in his last innings of the ODI series against West Indies, he would have got to the mark in just 208 innings.

#6 Complete 25 Test centuries, fastest Indian to the mark

If Kohli scores two centuries in the two Tests against West Indies he will become fourth Indian to make 25 Test hundreds. Kohli has scored 23 till now in his career. If Kohli achieves the milestone of 25 Test centuries in the upcoming series against West Indies-- he will become the second fastest to the milestone. The record for the fastest to 25 Test hundreds is held by Don Bradman, who got there in just 66 innings.

#7 Second-most player of the series awards

Kohli has received 14 Player of the Series awards for his amazing performances in various series-- if he continues to perform the way he usually does he can receive one, two or a maximum of three MoS awards as there are 3 series India will be playing against West Indies. If he wins 2 MoS awards Kohli's tally will get to 16 making him second best in terms of most MoS awards.