7 most memorable India-Pakistan ODIs

A look at the 7 most enticing India-Pakistan ODI matches in history.

The India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket perhaps surpasses that of the Ashes.

The Arch-rivalry, The intensified extremism of sports fanatics.

It is typically our immediate and natural inclination to treat the Ashes as cricket's greatest bilateral contest. With virtually a hundred and forty-five years of unforgettable history, England and Australia's enduring battle is definitely the most time-honoured spectacle of in sport. Yet in the Indiansubcontinent, it is the intensity of the India-Pakistan rivalry that perhaps surpasses that of the Ashes.

While the Ashes is entrenched solely within the sporting domain, the subcontinental battle between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set against the background of political, cultural and spiritual tension. Consequently, encounters between these two cricketing superpowers typically morph into exhibitions of national pride, with the victors taking the bragging rights and more.

It is within the limited overs arena that we've maybe witnessed the foremost enthralling contests between India and Pakistan, because of the high popularity of the limited overs format in the two Asia countries. On that note, we relive seven of the finest and most memorable ODI matches between India and Pakistan.

Seven most memorable India-Pakistan ODIs of all time:

#7: Asia Cup 2014, Dhaka

(Pakistan won by 1 wicket)

Shahid Afridi clinched an against-the-odds win against India.

One of the most recent thrilling ODI encounters between India and Pakistan occurred in the 2014 Asia Cup. In the match played at Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India had a poor start, losing Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli early on in the innings. However fifties from Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja ensured India posted 246 runs on the board. Saeed Ajmal with 3/40 was Pakistan's top performer with the ball.

Chasing a modest total, Pakistan made a good start with an opening partnership of 71 runs. Mohammad Hafeez played a crucial knock of 75 as he took his team to the doorstep of victory. Requiring only 13 runs of the final two overs with 4 wickets in hand, India looked down and out.

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an excellent penultimate over, taking two wickets and giving away just three runs. The equation came down to 10 runs off 6 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin was given the responsibility to defend the final over, and he started the proceedings by getting Saeed Ajmal of the first ball.

Pakistan required nine runs off the last four deliveries with only one wicket in hand. However, Shahid Afridi hit two sixes off the next two deliveries to deliver a win that had almost slipped out of their grasp. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 34 off just 18 balls.

#6: Silver Jubilee Independence Cup Final, Dhaka 1998

India won by 3 wickets

Sourav Ganguly was the Man of the Match.

The 1998 Independence Cup was a tri-nation tournament played between India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. After the league matches, India and Pakistan entered the final, as expected. The first final was won by India while Pakistan beat India in the second final to force a third final.

In the tournament decider in Dhaka, Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin won the toss and opted to chase. Pakistan suffered a poor start as they lost Shahid Afridi early. Aamer Sohail fell victim to a good bowling spell from Harvinder Singh.

From there on, the Pakistani innings was bolstered by a superb partnership of 230 runs between Saeed Anwar and Ijaz Ahmed. With Anwar's 140 and Ahmed's 117, Pakistan reached a total of 314/5 in a bad light-reduced 48-over game. Harvinder Singh ended up with 3/74.

Chasing a stiff total, India got off to a flying start as Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar added 71 runs for the first wicket of just 50 balls. This was followed by a 179 run partnership between Ganguly and Robin Singh.

However, after Robin Singh was dismissed for 82, India suffered a batting collapse to reach 306/7 in 47 overs. Nine runs were required of the last over from Saqlain Mushtaq. The equation then came down to three runs off two balls.

In the penultimate delivery, Hrishikesh Kanitkar pulled over mid-wicket to register India's highest successful chase in ODIs. Sourav Ganguly was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant 124. Saqlain Mushtaq's 3/66 was the best bowling figures in the Indian innings.

Here are the highlights of that match:

#5: India tour of Pakistan - 1st ODI, Karachi, 2004

India won by 5 runs

India toured Pakistan for the first time in 15 years.

When India toured Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, the first match of the Samsung Cup ODI series was played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq won the toss and invited India to bat first. India made a good start as the first three partnerships each yielded more than fifty runs. Virender Sehwag scored a quick-fire 79 and was well supported by captain Ganguly who made 45.

Rahul Dravid and Mohammadd Kaif finished the Indian innings on a flourish. Dravid scored a brilliant 99 and Kaif ended with 46 as India set a total of 350 for the hosts to chase down. Rana Naved-ul-Hassan with 3/73 was Pakistan's top performer with the ball.

Pakistan in response had a poor start as they were reduced to 34/2. However, the Pakistani skipper, Inzamam-ul-Haq had some other plans. With his deputy Mohammad Yousuf, he added 125 runs for the third wicket.

Even after Yousuf getting out for 73, the hosts kept attacking as Inzamam notched up a 102-ball 122. With Younis Khan contributing 46, Pakistan required nine runs off the final over.

However, Ashish Nehra sealed the victory for India as he managed to thwart Pakistan from pulling the tallest successful chase in ODI history. Inzamam-ul-Haq was awarded the Man of the Match for his heroics, despite his effort eventually coming in a losing cause. Zaheer Khan was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 3/66.

#4: Rothman's Four Nation Cup, Sharjah, 1985

India won by 38 runs

Imran Khan's 6/14 went in vain.

The first match of the Rothman's four Nation Cup in 1985 was played in Sharjah. On a seam-friendly wicket, Javed Miandad won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Imran Khan dismissed Ravi Shastri leg-before on the first ball of the Indian innings. None of the Indian batsmen could hold their own against the inspired all-rounder. Azharuddin and Kapil Dev offered some resistance, scoring 47 and 30 respectively. Madan Lal (11) was the only other player to reach double figures as India were bowled out for a paltry 125.

Defending a very low total, skipper Kapil Devled from the front as Pakistan were skittled out for just 87. Rameez Raja with his 91-ball 29 was the top-scorer for Pakistan. Kapil Dev took three wickets while Shastri and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan snared two wickets apiece.

#3: India tour of Pakistan -1978, Quetta

India won by 4 runs

Sarfaraz Nawaz took three wickets for Pakistan.

The first ever One Day international between India and Pakistan was played in 1978 when India toured Pakistan. In the 40-over game, the visiting skipper Bishan Singh Bedi won the toss and opted to bat first.

India put up a modest total of 170 in their allotted 40 overs. Mohinder Amarnath was the highest scorer for India with 51. He was supported by his debutant brother Surinder Amarnath who scored 37. Sarfaraz Nawaz scalped three wickets while Hasan Jamil took a couple.

When Pakistan came out to chase, a certain Kapil Dev who was making his first India appearance impressed with figures of 1/27. However, Majid Khan's fifty and a meaty contribution from Zahir Abbas enabled Pakistan to get close to the Indian total. But with little support from other players, the hosts fell short by four runs as Mohinder Amarnath was awarded the Man of the Match award for his all-around performance.

#2: Pakistan tour of India - Third ODI 1987, Hyderabad

Match tied, India declared the winner

Saleem Malik - The man with the velvet gloves

The most controversial India-Pakistan ODI match of all time happened when Pakistan toured India in 1987. Pakistan led the series 2-0 when the two teams met at The Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistani skipper Imran Khan won the toss and opted to chase.

India had a poor start, losing Sunil Gavaskar early. They were reduced to 95/4, and with Krishnamachari Srikkanth retired hurt, the hosts were practically five down. The Indian captain Kapil Dev alongside Ravi Shastri, salvaged the innings with a 117-run partnership. Kapil Dev scored 59 while Shastri contributed 69. India scored 212/6 in their allotted 44 overs in the rain-marred contest as all the Pakistani bowlers in that game took one wicket each.

In response, both Pakistani openers got off to starts but couldn't convert them into big scores. Saleem Mallik top-scored with 84. Gopal Sharma scalped three wickets for India. The match was set for a nail-biting last-ball finish as two runs were required of the final delivery.

Attempting for an impossible second run, Abdul Qadir ran himself out. Had he settled for a single, Pakistan would've been awarded the victory as both the teams had lost the same number of wickets and Pakistan scored more runs after 25 overs (tie-breaker at that time). But with Pakistan losing seven wickets, India were declared victorious. The visitors felt hard done by as Kapil Dev's last ball should have been called a no-ball as only three Indian fielders were inside the circle.

This match had one of the most bizarre finishes in ODI history and remains the most controversial India-Pakistan limited overs match of all time.

#1: Austral-Asia Cup 1986 Final, Sharjah

Pakistan won by 1 wicket

Javed Miandad

The Austal-Asia cup final in 1986 witnessed the most memorable and thrilling India-Pakistan ODI match ever. Pakistan skipper Imran Khan won the toss and opted to field first in the final played in Sharjah.

India got off to a brilliant start as their openers added 117 runs for the first wicket. With Srikkanth's 75, Dilip Vengsarkar's 50 and a sublime 92 from Sunil Gavaskar, the defending Asia Cup champions set their neighbours a total of 246 to chase. Wasim Akram took three wickets while Imran Khan scalped a couple.

Pakistan's chase began on the wrong note as they lost Muddasar Nazar early and were then reduced to 61/3. However, a Man-of-the-Match knock from Javed Miandad rekindled Pakistan's hopes. He was well supported by Abdul Kadir who made 34.

On the final delivery of the match bowled by Chetan Sharma, Pakistan required four runs to win. The centurion from Karachi clubbed the final ball into the stands to pull off a stunning win as Pakistan won the Austral-Asia Cup for the first time. Miandad remained unbeaten on 116 off 114 deliveries.

Here are the highlights of that epic final over bowled by Chetan Sharma: