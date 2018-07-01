Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 most riveting batting prodigies in world cricket

Siddharth Ostwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
127   //    01 Jul 2018, 00:22 IST

"The day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom." - Anaïs Nin.

#5 - FINN ALLEN, Right-hand bat, New Zealand

Finn began his journey as a seamer, before turning into a wicket-keeper batsman. He always appears to be very confident. Being a creative personality, he has a knack of playing quite innovative and breath-taking shots. His team-mates hail him for his work ethic.

A treat to watch in front of square on the on-side with his pulls and short-arm jabs; and a ridiculous ability to pull towards mid-wicket a short ball on the fifth-sixth stump.Strong behind the square too - both off-side and on-side. A good player of spin, uses his feet effectively against pitched up deliveries, sweeps and reverse sweeps to perfection and loves to hit against the turn. Finn credits much of his maturing as a player to the Late Martin Crowe, the finest cricketing mind, who has mentored the young southpaw personally.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup: New Zealand v England - 7th v 8th Playoff

#4 - ALICK ATHANAZE, Left-hand bat, West Indies

When you speak of a West Indian who bats left-handed, attacking and fearless strokeplay, bewildering footwork, sensational to watch, it's a no-brainer to guess that name right. A promising and importantly fearless Dominican Alick Athanaze - amply gifted with qualities that his idol possessed - a new West Indian star has emerged on the horizon.

Alick finished the recently concluded U-19 World Cup on a high, becoming the highest run scorer with an impressive average of 104.50. He is touted as Greenidge Jr in domestic circles, when he plays pull shot to the mid-wicket or behind square, because of the stylish swivel. He is also strong, square of the wicket on the off-side. He has the tendency to play pick-up shots on anything middle-and-leg and manages to pull it off every time. Lara-ian qualities are on show when he shimmies down the wicket to spinners and belting them for maximums. The only question is, how well would the West Indies Cricket Board and their support staff utilize a player who could be a quality asset to the national set-up?

Page 1 of 4 Next
